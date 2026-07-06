Future Electronics Launches Quarterly Digital Campaign Focused on Transportation Innovation

Montreal, Canada, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has unveiled its third-quarter digital campaign highlighting the rapidly evolving transportation market and the technologies shaping the future of mobility.

As transportation systems become increasingly connected, autonomous, and intelligent, engineers are presented with unprecedented opportunities to redefine how people and goods move around the world. With the global transportation services market projected to experience significant growth over the coming decade, innovation across vehicle technologies, infrastructure, and logistics continues to accelerate.

This new campaign demonstrates how Future Electronics helps customers stay ahead of these industry shifts by providing the technologies, engineering expertise, and supply chain support needed to bring next-generation transportation solutions to market.

The campaign explores four key areas driving transportation innovation: vehicle automation, smart city infrastructure, asset tracking, and mass transit and rail. From AI-enabled sensing and connected infrastructure to wireless communications and intelligent tracking technologies, Future Electronics showcases solutions that help engineers design safer, smarter, and more efficient transportation systems.

By combining products from world-leading manufacturers with technical resources and application expertise, Future Electronics empowers customers to confidently develop innovative transportation solutions while reducing development time and accelerating product launches.

Engineers, designers, and technology innovators are invited to discover the latest solutions and insights supporting the future of transportation.

To learn more about Transportation solutions and explore the campaign resources, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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