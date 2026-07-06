Esetrix Powers the Launch of ‘Checkatrade Shop’ at ChannelX, Driving the Evolution of Platform-led Commerce

LONDON, UK, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Esetrix, the enterprise marketplace infrastructure platform, today announced the successful launch of Checkatrade Shop, a new retail marketplace that brings trusted trades and trusted products together within a single commerce ecosystem.

The launch was officially unveiled by Emma Grant, Director of Retail at Checkatrade, during the ChannelX conference in London, marking a significant milestone in Checkatrade’s evolution from a trusted service directory into a transactional commerce platform.

Checkatrade currently supports a network of approximately 50,000 trade businesses, representing over 100,000 tradespeople, and attracts over 30 million consumers annually. Built on Esetrix’s enterprise-grade marketplace infrastructure, Checkatrade Shop enables one of the UK’s most recognised consumer platforms to connect suppliers, products and customers through a scalable commerce model designed for long-term growth.

The marketplace is now facilitating new B2B and B2C selling opportunities, with B2B2C capabilities on the horizon. The platform is actively onboarding sellers across key categories, including Painting & Decorating, Bathrooms, Flooring, Garden, Lighting, Tools and Finishing. To ensure a frictionless transition for suppliers, the infrastructure includes ready-to-use integrations with major platforms such as Linnworks and Base.com.

“Partnering with Esetrix to build the new Checkatrade Shop platform has honestly been one of the most enjoyable projects I’ve been part of,” said Emma Grant, Director of Retail at Checkatrade. “From day one, the team brought sharp ideas and genuine enthusiasm to the table, and that energy never let up. It took real hard work and close collaboration to get this right, but Esetrix supported us every step of the way, problem-solving alongside us, not just for us but on behalf of our customers. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and even more excited about what it means for our customers and tradespeople.”

For Esetrix, this launch represents a major milestone following the company’s recent strategic rebrand and reinforces its vision of helping enterprises transform trusted audiences into scalable commerce ecosystems through flexible marketplace infrastructure.

“When we built Esetrix, this is exactly the kind of opportunity we had in mind,” said Tejas Dave, Founder and CEO of Esetrix. “Organisations like Checkatrade have already built trust, audience and market presence. The next challenge is creating new commercial opportunities around those assets. We are proud to provide the infrastructure powering Checkatrade Shop and to support the next phase of their growth journey.

Working with organisations like Checkatrade highlights both the growing demand for platform-led commerce models and the level of technology required to execute them successfully. We believe the future belongs to businesses that can seamlessly connect supply, demand and fulfilment within a single ecosystem.”

As businesses increasingly move beyond traditional single-channel commerce, the launch of Checkatrade Shop demonstrates how established service platforms can successfully expand into retail and marketplace commerce through the right technology foundation.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Esetrix

Esetrix is a next-generation marketplace infrastructure platform designed for enterprise scale. Focused on delivering agentic, flexible and robust transaction layers, Esetrix empowers businesses to transform existing audiences, supplier networks and customer demand into fully integrated commerce ecosystems. Through its enterprise-grade infrastructure, Esetrix enables organisations to connect supply, demand and fulfilment at scale while maintaining the flexibility required for long-term growth.

About Checkatrade

Checkatrade is the UK’s leading directory of vetted and monitored tradespeople. Connecting millions of consumers with tens of thousands of trusted trade businesses, Checkatrade is dedicated to eliminating rogue trades and providing a safe, reliable platform for home improvement and repair services.

Media Contact

Tejas Dave

Founder and CEO, Esetrix

Email: partnership@esetrix.com

Phone: +44 (0) 330 113 9893

Website: www.esetrix.com