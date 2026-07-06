Future Electronics Highlights TE Connectivity Street & Area Lighting Solutions

Montreal, Canada, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting Street & Area Lighting Solutions from TE Connectivity, helping engineers develop smarter, more reliable outdoor lighting infrastructure for connected cities.

As municipalities continue to modernize public lighting with connected LED luminaires, dependable interconnect technology plays a critical role in improving energy efficiency, simplifying maintenance, and supporting intelligent lighting networks. Future Electronics is showcasing TE Connectivity’s comprehensive portfolio of street and area lighting solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of smart city applications.

TE Connectivity offers a broad range of components for outdoor lighting systems, including street light control interfaces, sensors, and power and data connectivity solutions. These technologies help enable reliable communication, streamlined installation, and long-term performance in demanding outdoor environments.

By supporting intelligent lighting systems with robust interconnect solutions, TE Connectivity helps engineers reduce maintenance costs, improve operational efficiency, and enhance public safety. The portfolio is designed to provide the dependable foundation required for next-generation street and area lighting deployments.

Through this spotlight, Future Electronics continues to provide customers with access to innovative technologies that help accelerate the development of connected infrastructure and smart city applications.

To learn more about TE Connectivity Street & Area Lighting Solutions, visit the dedicated page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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