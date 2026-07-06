The World Summit on Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering (AERO2027)

AERO-2027

Posted on 2026-07-06 by in Aerospace, Electronics, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — The World Summit on Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering (AERO2027), scheduled for June 24–26, 2027, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, will bring together leading researchers, aerospace engineers, aviation professionals, industry experts, and innovators from around the world.

The conference will highlight the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), autonomous aircraft, sustainable aviation, advanced propulsion systems, aerospace materials, and next-generation space technologies. AERO2027 provides a global platform for sharing groundbreaking research, fostering collaborations, and exploring the future of aerospace and aviation.

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