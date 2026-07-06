Inventechs Announces Expanded Inventory of Genuine Klixon Thermal Switches for UAE Aerospace and Defense Sector

Dubai, UAE, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Inventechs, a UAE-based supplier of certified components for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications, today announced an expanded local inventory of genuine Klixon thermal switches, thermostats, and temperature sensors, aimed at reducing lead times for procurement teams across the Middle East region.

Klixon thermal switches, manufactured under the Sensata Technologies brand, are widely specified in aircraft electrical systems, military ground and airborne equipment, and industrial control applications where reliable thermal protection is mission-critical. Historically, engineering and procurement teams in the UAE and wider Gulf region have faced extended wait times sourcing these components through international distributors, often delaying production schedules and maintenance turnarounds.

With this expanded inventory, Inventechs will now stock a broader range of Klixon switch part numbers locally, including multiple trip-temperature and current-rating configurations commonly required for aerospace-grade thermal protection. Each unit is supplied with full documentation and traceability, supporting the certification requirements procurement teams need for regulated aerospace and defense programs.

“Engineers and procurement teams in this region have long had to plan around long international shipping timelines just to get a single certified thermal switch,” said a company spokesperson for Inventechs. “By expanding our local stock of genuine Klixon components, we’re able to support faster turnaround for both new builds and urgent replacement needs, without compromising on certification or traceability.”

The expanded inventory is now available through Inventechs’ website, alongside the company’s broader catalog of aerospace and defense components.

About Inventechs

Inventechs is a UAE-based supplier specializing in certified components for aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors, including genuine Klixon thermal switches, thermostats, and temperature sensors. The company serves engineering and procurement teams across the UAE and the wider Middle East region with a focus on component authenticity, documentation, and regional availability.

For more information, visit https://www.inventechs.ae/klixon/