Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Demand Across Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers

The global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market size was valued at USD 41.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 55.4 billion in 2026 to USD 81.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030. North America dominated the global market in 2023, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of sophisticated medical technologies, and increasing investments in healthcare asset management.

The market is experiencing strong growth due to the rising deployment of advanced medical equipment across hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Increasing prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, expanding diagnostic capabilities, and rising demand for refurbished medical equipment are creating sustained demand for preventive, corrective, and predictive maintenance services. As healthcare providers continue investing in technologically advanced medical devices, ensuring optimal equipment uptime, regulatory compliance, and patient safety has become a strategic priority, driving long-term growth of the medical equipment maintenance industry.

The rapid increase in medical device installations worldwide is significantly contributing to market expansion. Modern healthcare facilities rely heavily on imaging systems, patient monitoring devices, surgical equipment, laboratory analyzers, ventilators, infusion pumps, and diagnostic instruments to deliver accurate clinical outcomes. Continuous utilization of these devices increases wear and tear, making regular maintenance essential to maintain equipment reliability, minimize unexpected failures, and extend product lifecycle. Healthcare organizations are increasingly implementing comprehensive maintenance programs to reduce operational disruptions while improving asset utilization and lowering long-term ownership costs.

Another major growth driver is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, neurological conditions, and respiratory illnesses. The growing burden of these diseases has significantly increased the demand for diagnostic imaging, surgical interventions, and continuous patient monitoring. As a result, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories require frequent servicing, calibration, software updates, and performance validation of critical medical equipment to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

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The rising global geriatric population is further accelerating market growth. Older adults require more frequent diagnostic procedures, long-term disease management, and surgical interventions, resulting in higher utilization of healthcare equipment. Additionally, the growing adoption of remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, wearable medical technologies, and home healthcare equipment has expanded maintenance requirements beyond traditional hospital environments. These connected healthcare devices require regular software upgrades, cybersecurity updates, calibration, and technical support to ensure uninterrupted clinical performance and regulatory compliance.

Technological advancements are transforming the medical equipment maintenance landscape. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-based monitoring platforms, and predictive analytics enables healthcare providers to continuously monitor equipment health and identify potential failures before they occur. Predictive maintenance models reduce unplanned downtime, optimize service scheduling, and minimize costly emergency repairs. Furthermore, digital asset management platforms allow biomedical engineering teams to remotely monitor equipment performance, automate maintenance documentation, and improve compliance with healthcare quality standards.

The growing market for refurbished medical equipment is also creating significant opportunities for maintenance service providers. Healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging economies, increasingly purchase refurbished imaging systems, surgical equipment, and patient monitoring devices to reduce capital expenditure while expanding healthcare access. These systems require regular preventive maintenance, replacement parts, performance testing, and regulatory inspections to maintain operational efficiency throughout their extended service life.

Healthcare providers are increasingly outsourcing maintenance activities to specialized service providers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to reduce operational complexity and ensure compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Long-term service agreements, equipment lifecycle management programs, and vendor-neutral maintenance solutions are becoming increasingly popular, allowing healthcare organizations to optimize maintenance costs while ensuring maximum equipment availability.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

The U.S. medical equipment maintenance market dominated the regional market in 2023 due to extensive deployment of advanced medical technologies, increasing disease burden, and growing healthcare investments.

By equipment, the imaging equipment segment accounted for the largest market share of 36.1% in 2023, supported by rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures.

By service, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. OEM maintenance services provide specialized technical expertise, genuine replacement parts, software upgrades, and comprehensive lifecycle support, enabling healthcare providers to maximize equipment reliability and extend operational lifespan.

Regional Highlights

Largest regional market: North America (2023)

North America (2023) Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific By country: The United States remained the largest contributor to the global medical equipment maintenance market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical device adoption, rising healthcare expenditure, government healthcare initiatives, and rapid digitalization of healthcare systems across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2023): USD 41.9 Billion

USD Estimated Market Size (2026): USD 55.4 Billion

USD Projected Market Size (2030): USD 81.3 Billion

USD CAGR (2024–2030): 10.0%

Key Medical Equipment Maintenance Company Insights

The competitive landscape is characterized by global medical technology companies, OEM service providers, and independent maintenance organizations continuously expanding their service portfolios through strategic collaborations, acquisitions, long-term maintenance contracts, and digital service innovations. Companies are increasingly investing in predictive maintenance technologies, remote diagnostics, AI-enabled service platforms, and comprehensive equipment lifecycle management solutions to strengthen their competitive positions.

GE HealthCare is one of the leading providers of medical equipment maintenance services worldwide. The company offers comprehensive maintenance programs, planned maintenance kits, repair services, software updates, technical support, remote monitoring solutions, and equipment lifecycle management across imaging systems, patient monitoring devices, ultrasound equipment, and diagnostic technologies. Its strong global service network and digital healthcare capabilities continue to reinforce its leadership in the market.

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Key Medical Equipment Maintenance Companies

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Medtronic

Aramark

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

B. Braun SE

AlphaSource Group

Althea Group

Recent Developments

March 2023: Advantus Health Partners and GE HealthCare entered into an agreement valued at up to USD 760 million over a 10-year period to provide GE’s Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) services to Advantus Health Partners’ clients, strengthening long-term medical equipment lifecycle management capabilities.

Advantus Health Partners and GE HealthCare entered into an agreement valued at up to USD 760 million over a 10-year period to provide GE’s Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) services to Advantus Health Partners’ clients, strengthening long-term medical equipment lifecycle management capabilities. March 2023: Medipass Healthcare and Althea UK merged their operations and rebranded as Ergéa. The combined organization provides integrated services across radiology, endoscopy, cardiology, radiotherapy, and surgical theatres while offering vendor-independent maintenance solutions for radiology, endoscopy, and biomedical equipment throughout the UK.

Conclusion

The global medical equipment maintenance market is poised for robust growth through 2030, driven by increasing deployment of advanced medical technologies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for predictive maintenance solutions. The integration of AI, IoT, remote diagnostics, and digital asset management is transforming maintenance strategies from reactive repairs to proactive lifecycle management, improving equipment reliability and reducing operational costs. Furthermore, the continued expansion of remote patient monitoring, refurbished medical equipment, and outsourced maintenance services is creating new growth opportunities across developed and emerging healthcare markets. As healthcare providers increasingly prioritize equipment uptime, patient safety, and regulatory compliance, medical equipment maintenance will remain an essential pillar supporting efficient, high-quality healthcare delivery worldwide.

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