Foley Catheters Market Insights for Healthcare Providers

The global Foley Catheters Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2026 to USD 3.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.5% in 2025, driven by the increasing prevalence of urological disorders, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and rising demand for long-term urinary care solutions.

The market is also benefiting from the expanding geriatric population, particularly across Asia Pacific, where countries such as Japan, India, and China are experiencing rapid demographic aging. Older adults are more susceptible to urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), neurogenic bladder disorders, and chronic kidney diseases, all of which contribute to the increasing demand for Foley catheterization in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings.

The growing incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney stones, cystitis, ureteral stones, and other urinary tract disorders continues to strengthen market demand. According to data published by the American Kidney Fund in May 2024, kidney stones affect more than 1 in 10 men and nearly 1 in 14 women in the United States during their lifetime. The increasing burden of kidney-related diseases is expected to significantly drive Foley catheter utilization for urinary drainage and postoperative care throughout the forecast period.

Rising Burden of Urological Diseases Supporting Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer and other urological conditions remains a major clinical driver of the Foley catheters market.

Foley catheters are routinely used for:

Urinary drainage after prostate surgery

Management of acute urinary retention

Bladder decompression during surgical procedures

Intensive care patient monitoring

Long-term urinary incontinence management

Postoperative recovery following urological interventions

Procedures such as prostate biopsy, prostatectomy, and radiation therapy frequently require temporary urinary catheterization to support bladder healing and maintain normal urine flow. In advanced prostate cancer cases, urinary obstruction caused by tumor progression often necessitates long-term catheter placement.

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As prostate cancer incidence continues to increase with aging male populations worldwide, healthcare providers are expected to witness sustained demand for reliable, biocompatible, and infection-resistant Foley catheter solutions.

Emerging Industry Trend: Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Catheters

A major trend shaping the Foley catheters industry is the growing adoption of antimicrobial-coated, hydrophilic-coated, and silicone-based catheters designed to reduce catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). Healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing patient safety by selecting advanced catheter technologies that minimize bacterial colonization, improve patient comfort, and support long-term clinical outcomes.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Silicone-Based Catheters Lead Product Demand

By product type, the silicone-based catheter segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025.

Silicone catheters offer excellent biocompatibility while reducing allergic reactions commonly associated with latex materials.

Their larger internal lumen, lower encrustation rates, and improved patient comfort make them the preferred choice for long-term catheterization.

Increasing adoption of hydrophilic-coated silicone catheters is further supporting segment growth by reducing urethral trauma during insertion and removal.

Medium-Sized Catheters Dominate Clinical Usage

By catheter size, the medium size (12–18 Fr) segment held the largest market revenue share in 2025.

These catheter sizes provide an optimal balance between drainage efficiency and patient comfort.

They are widely recommended for routine urinary drainage procedures in hospitals, surgical centers, rehabilitation facilities, and long-term care settings.

Short-Term Catheterization Maintains Largest Share

By duration of use, the short-term segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025.

Short-term Foley catheters are extensively used during perioperative care, intensive care monitoring, and treatment of acute urinary retention.

Their lower risk of infection compared with prolonged catheterization continues to support widespread clinical adoption.

Two-Way Foley Catheters Remain the Standard

By lumen type, the 2-way Foley catheter segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025.

These catheters feature one channel for urine drainage and another for balloon inflation and deflation, making them the most commonly used indwelling catheter design.

Pediatric variants are also available to provide safe and effective urinary drainage for younger patients.

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Regional Highlights

North America Leads the Global Market

North America accounted for 31.5% of global revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market.

High prevalence of urological disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of premium urinary care products continue to support regional market leadership.

Ongoing technological innovation and increasing awareness of infection prevention strategies further strengthen market demand.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

Rapid population aging, improving healthcare access, rising surgical volumes, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure are accelerating Foley catheter adoption across the region.

United States Maintains Country-Level Leadership

The U.S. accounted for the largest market revenue share within North America in 2025.

Rising incidence of kidney diseases, prostate cancer, urinary incontinence, and minimally invasive surgical procedures continues to generate strong demand for advanced Foley catheter products.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 1.9 Billion

USD 1.9 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 2.0 Billion

USD 2.0 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 3.0 Billion

USD 3.0 Billion CAGR (2026–2033): 5.6%

5.6% Largest Regional Market: North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Innovation Shaping the Foley Catheters Industry

The Foley catheters market is evolving through continuous advancements in biomaterials, catheter coatings, and patient-centered product design. Manufacturers are increasingly developing silicone-based, antimicrobial-coated, and hydrophilic-coated catheters that improve patient comfort while lowering the risk of catheter-associated infections.

Healthcare providers are also integrating evidence-based catheter management protocols and infection prevention strategies to improve patient outcomes and reduce hospitalization costs. In addition, growing adoption of home healthcare services and long-term care facilities is expanding demand for easy-to-use urinary drainage solutions designed for extended patient care.

As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize infection control, patient safety, and minimally invasive treatment approaches, innovation in Foley catheter technologies is expected to remain a key competitive differentiator.

Competitive Landscape

The global Foley catheters market is highly competitive, with leading manufacturers focusing on expanding product portfolios, obtaining regulatory approvals, strengthening distribution networks, and investing in advanced catheter technologies. Companies are prioritizing innovations that improve biocompatibility, reduce infection risk, and enhance clinical performance while addressing the growing global demand for urinary drainage solutions.

Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and investments in research and development continue to support market expansion and technological advancement across both developed and emerging healthcare markets.

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Key Foley Catheters Companies

The following companies have been profiled in the global Foley catheters market:

BD

Coloplast

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Convatec (Unomedical Ltd)

Sterimed Group

AdvaCare Pharma

Bactiguard AB

Coloplast Corp

HEMC (Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company)

ANGIPLAST PRIVATE LIMITED

Bexen MEDICAL

Pennine Healthcare

Flexicare Medical Ltd

SEWOON MEDICAL Co., Ltd.

Dahlhausen

UNOQUIP GmbH

Ningbo Siny Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The Foley catheters market is expected to witness steady growth as the prevalence of urological disorders, chronic kidney diseases, prostate cancer, and age-related urinary conditions continues to rise worldwide. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, expanding geriatric populations, and growing utilization across hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings are creating sustained opportunities for market expansion.

Future growth will be driven by innovations in antimicrobial coatings, silicone-based materials, hydrophilic technologies, and infection prevention strategies. As healthcare providers focus on improving patient safety, reducing catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and enhancing long-term clinical outcomes, advanced Foley catheter solutions will remain an essential component of modern urological care.

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