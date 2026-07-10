eXo Platform 7.2: Native AI Powering a Unified and Intelligent Digital Workplace

Paris, France, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — eXo Platform announces the release of version 7.2 of its open-source digital workplace platform. This new release marks a major milestone in eXo’s strategy by natively integrating artificial intelligence into a unified, open, and sovereign work environment.

The rapid rise of AI, combined with growing European requirements around digital sovereignty, is pushing organizations to gain greater control over their data, infrastructure, and digital tools. At the same time, fragmented work environments have become one of the main barriers to productivity, forcing employees to constantly switch between multiple applications to communicate, collaborate, access information, and complete daily tasks.

To address these challenges, eXo Platform 7.2 is built around four major pillars:

Native AI integration

A unified work experience

Enhanced collaborative workspace management

Improved content and event management

Open, Controlled AI Integrated Into Everyday Workflows

Artificial intelligence is at the core of this new release. Previously announced a few months ago, eXo’s AI capabilities and MCP server are now natively integrated into the platform.

Built on a multi-LLM and multimodal architecture, eXo Platform allows organizations to choose the AI models that best fit their needs, security requirements, and digital sovereignty strategy — whether deployed in the cloud, private cloud, or on their own infrastructure.

AI is directly embedded into everyday workflows, including content management, collaboration, communication, and knowledge management. The eXo MCP server, exposed through OAuth, provides external AI assistants and automation solutions with access to more than 100 platform tools while ensuring strict access and data control.

Version 7.2 also introduces advanced management of AI knowledge sources. By default, AI assistants rely on the platform’s entire internal RAG knowledge base, meaning all knowledge available across the platform. Users can further refine the context by selecting specific sources such as spaces, documents, notes, tasks, or any other type of content. This contextualization significantly improves the relevance of AI-generated responses and actions.

In addition, eXo Platform 7.2 introduces a prompt suggestion application featuring ready-to-use AI actions. It helps users discover practical AI use cases. Administrators can also create specialized assistants tailored to their business processes by combining different tools and knowledge sources.

“The challenge is to integrate AI directly into everyday work, rather than treating it as just another standalone tool. Our ambition is to deliver AI that adapts to the work context, leverages organizational knowledge, and supports employees on a daily basis — while fully respecting organizations’ sovereignty and security requirements,” explains Veronika Mazour Mestrallet, CEO of eXo Platform.

A Unified Work Experience for Greater Efficiency

With this new release, eXo continues its mission to provide a digital workplace capable of centralizing all work tools into a coherent, seamless, and unified experience.

Native email integration now allows users to access and manage emails directly from the platform. The calendar experience has also been redesigned to provide a more comprehensive and intuitive view of personal events, communities, and collaborative activities.

In addition, new communication connectors and contextual actions make it possible to interact with colleagues via email, phone, or chat without leaving the work environment.

By reducing context switching and minimizing back-and-forth between multiple applications, eXo Platform helps improve productivity, streamline communication, and enhance employee experience.

Collaborative Spaces and Governance Designed for Complex Organizations

Large organizations need a digital workplace capable of reflecting their real organizational structure while offering simplified governance mechanisms that can scale alongside business growth.

To address this challenge, eXo Platform 7.2 introduces subspaces, allowing organizations to structure collaborative environments more effectively by department, region, subsidiary, project, or business unit.

Each subspace includes its own members, content, applications, and operating rules while remaining connected to a parent space. This approach makes it easier to manage large-scale collaboration while maintaining a consistent user experience.

The platform also strengthens administration capabilities through more granular permission management, improved user governance, new profile fields, and mechanisms that better align the company’s real organizational structure with its digital work environment.

Simplified Internal Communication

eXo Platform 7.2 introduces major improvements for communication teams, business managers, and community leaders. Publishing tools now offer greater flexibility thanks to simplified targeting mechanisms, richer editorial components, and new content promotion capabilities.

The platform also introduces a new event content type. Organizations can now publish, promote, and manage events directly within their digital workplace, with structured event information, location maps, registration management, and native calendar integration.

This evolution transforms the platform into a true communication and engagement hub, capable of centralizing both organizational information and all interactions surrounding company events.

Addressing the New Challenges of the Digital Workplace

With this new release, eXo Platform addresses the major transformations reshaping modern work environments: rapid AI adoption, increasing fragmentation of digital tools, and the growing need to guarantee data sovereignty.

Available in cloud, private cloud, and on-premise deployments, the platform enables organizations to build an AI-powered, open, and sovereign digital workplace adapted to their technical, regulatory, and organizational requirements.

At a time when companies are seeking to leverage AI while reducing dependency on closed and non-European ecosystems, eXo Platform offers an approach built on openness, interoperability, and freedom of choice. Its multi-LLM architecture, open MCP server, sovereign deployment capabilities, and open-source model allow organizations to innovate while maintaining full control over their information systems.

Availability

Version 7.2 is available immediately for all eXo Platform customers and partners.

About eXo Platform

A leading provider of open-source and sovereign intranet and digital workplace solutions for over 20 years, eXo Platform supports public and private organizations in their digital transformation with an ergonomic, no-code, secure, AI-enhanced platform.

Its digital workplace integrates open multi-model AI, based on centralized and granular governance and an extensible assistant architecture, ensuring data control, sovereignty, and technological independence.

An open-source and sovereign alternative to proprietary solutions such as Microsoft 365 or SharePoint, the platform is available on-premise or in the cloud (private or SecNumCloud). eXo Platform has over one million users and numerous clients in France and internationally,including the Elysée (French presidential palace), Inria, the Occitanie region, Schiever, Airbus DS Airborne Solutions, Gilbert group, Mutavie, Schleswig-Holstein (German Ministry of Social Affairs) and the US Department of Defense.

Website: https://www.exoplatform.com/

Press Contact

Anne-Sophie Duport

asduport@exoplatform.com

+33 6 84 14 61 83