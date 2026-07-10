The Menzies Anxiety Centre Reinforces Commitment to Evidence-Based Anxiety Care Across Sydney

Five Dock, Australia, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Menzies Anxiety Centre is continuing its commitment to delivering high-quality psychological services by combining evidence-based treatment with recognised professional standards. The Menzies Anxiety Centre supports individuals experiencing anxiety disorders, panic symptoms, obsessive thinking, and specific phobias through personalised therapy programs designed around each client’s individual needs.

As a trusted phobia clinic in Sydney and provider of comprehensive anxiety services, the Menzies Anxiety Centre places strong emphasis on clinical excellence, ongoing professional development, and evidence-informed practice. Clients benefit from therapy delivered by experienced psychologists who maintain recognised professional memberships and registrations within Australia’s psychology profession.

The Menzies Anxiety Centre’s clinicians are affiliated with respected organisations including the Australian Psychological Society (APS) and the Australian Association for Cognitive and Behaviour Therapy (AACBT), while also maintaining registration with the Psychology Board of Australia (AHPRA). These professional affiliations reflect an ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards of practice and continuing education.

“Our priority is ensuring every client receives care that is both compassionate and grounded in current clinical research,” said a spokesperson for the Menzies Anxiety Centre. “People experiencing anxiety or phobias deserve treatment that is personalised, practical, and delivered by professionals committed to ongoing learning.”

The clinic offers tailored anxiety treatment in Sydney for individuals experiencing generalised anxiety, social anxiety, panic attacks, health anxiety, and specific phobias. Therapy programs may incorporate Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), and other evidence-based approaches depending on each client’s presentation and goals.

Recognising that accessibility is equally important, the Menzies Anxiety Centre provides both face-to-face appointments and secure telehealth consultations, enabling more people throughout Sydney and surrounding regions to access professional psychological support.

The Menzies Anxiety Centre continues to encourage individuals not to wait until anxiety becomes overwhelming before seeking help. Early intervention often allows clients to develop effective coping strategies before symptoms begin affecting relationships, employment, education, and everyday wellbeing.

About the Menzies Anxiety Centre

The Menzies Anxiety Centre is a Sydney-based psychology practice dedicated to providing evidence-based therapy for anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, phobias, and related conditions. Through personalised treatment, experienced clinicians, and a commitment to recognised professional standards, the Menzies Anxiety Centre helps clients develop practical skills for long-term wellbeing.

For more information, visit https://www.menziesanxietycentre.com/