MLA Psychology Highlights the Lasting Impact of Birth Trauma During Birth Trauma Awareness Week 2026

Gold Coast, Australia, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — Birth Trauma Awareness Week, taking place July 13-19, 2026, shines a spotlight on an often-overlooked public health issue affecting thousands of families every year. This year’s theme, “The Cost of Birth Trauma,” expands the conversation beyond financial burdens to examine the emotional, psychological, physical, relational, and societal consequences that can persist long after childbirth.

MLA Psychology is joining healthcare professionals, advocates, and community organizations in recognizing Birth Trauma Awareness Week by encouraging open conversations about birth-related trauma and promoting access to evidence-based psychological care for parents, partners, and families.

Although childbirth is commonly portrayed as a joyful milestone, many parents experience births that leave lasting emotional scars. Birth-related trauma may arise following unexpected complications, emergency interventions, perceived loss of control, inadequate communication, or situations where individuals feel frightened, unheard, or unsupported. Research highlighted by Birth Trauma Australia indicates that one in ten women develops postpartum post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following childbirth, while many others experience significant anxiety, depression, grief, or ongoing emotional distress that may go undiagnosed for months.

This year’s awareness campaign also emphasizes that the “cost” of birth trauma extends far beyond the delivery room. It can affect parent-infant bonding, family relationships, future pregnancy decisions, workplace participation, healthcare utilization, and overall quality of life. Partners and healthcare professionals may also experience secondary or vicarious trauma, reinforcing the need for trauma-informed care across the entire maternity system.

MLA Psychology believes that early psychological intervention plays a critical role in recovery. Evidence-based therapies can help individuals process traumatic birth experiences, reduce PTSD symptoms, rebuild confidence, and strengthen emotional wellbeing during the postpartum period. Equally important is creating healthcare environments where parents feel respected, informed, and actively involved in decisions throughout pregnancy, birth, and recovery.

“Birth trauma is not defined solely by medical outcomes-it is shaped by how people experience one of life’s most significant moments,” said a spokesperson for MLA Psychology. “Recognizing emotional distress early and providing compassionate, trauma-informed support can make a meaningful difference for parents, babies, and families.”

Throughout Birth Trauma Awareness Week, MLA Psychology encourages individuals, healthcare providers, and communities to learn more about birth-related trauma, listen to lived experiences without judgment, and advocate for maternity care that prioritizes both physical safety and psychological wellbeing.

As awareness continues to grow, MLA Psychology remains committed to supporting individuals through accessible, compassionate mental health care while helping reduce the stigma surrounding birth trauma-because healing begins when every birth story is heard, acknowledged, and supported.

To learn more about MLA Psychology, visit our official website at https://www.mlapsychology.com/ .