Aspen Animal Wellness Expands Urgent Pet Care Services in Reno, NV

RENO, NV, USA, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — Aspen Animal Wellness, a full-service veterinary clinic located at 7025 Longley Lane, Suite 40, is helping pet owners across the region access timely medical attention through its urgent pet care services. The clinic serves Reno, Sparks, Washoe Valley, Carson City, Sun Valley, and surrounding communities, offering same-day availability for pets facing sudden illness, injury, or other urgent health concerns.

The urgent care program is designed for situations that fall between routine wellness visits and true emergencies. When a pet is injured, has been in a fight, or shows signs of sudden illness, the Aspen Animal Wellness team assesses symptoms by phone or in person and determines the most appropriate next step. In many cases, the clinic can schedule a prompt appointment at its Reno location; when a pet’s condition requires specialized or after-hours treatment, the team refers owners to a trusted emergency or specialty hospital. The clinic also performs in-house surgical procedures for pets who need them, with referral options available for cases beyond its scope.

For pet owners, the value lies in having a familiar, established veterinary team available when the unexpected happens, rather than defaulting straight to an emergency room for every concern. Aspen Animal Wellness encourages owners who are uncertain whether their pet’s symptoms warrant urgent attention to call the clinic directly for guidance before deciding on next steps.

Aspen Animal Wellness has built its reputation in the Reno area through a combination of preventive wellness care and responsive treatment when conditions arise unexpectedly. The clinic’s team of veterinarians brings experience across small animal medicine, diagnostics, dentistry, and surgery, giving pet owners a single point of contact for both routine and time-sensitive care.

About Us

Aspen Animal Wellness is a locally owned, full-service veterinary clinic located at 7025 Longley Lane, Suite 40, Reno, NV 89511, serving pet owners throughout Reno, Sparks, Washoe Valley, Carson City, and Sun Valley. To learn more or schedule an urgent care appointment, visit www.aspenanimalwellness.com or call 775-331-8865.