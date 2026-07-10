Installation and Commissioning of Solar-Powered Pest Forecasting Lamps Carried Out in Bilahe National Nature Reserve, Oroqen Banner, Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia

Posted on 2026-07-10 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Shanghai, China, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, the Forest Prevention Station of the Administrative Bureau of Bilahe National Nature Reserve, Oroqen Autonomous Banner, Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has actively promoted the monitoring of forest pests and successfully completed the installation and commissioning of solar-powered pest forecasting lamps.

The solar-powered pest forecasting lamps installed by the station adopt advanced photoelectric numerical control technology, integrating the functions of pest attraction, pest killing, drying and image collection, enabling efficient monitoring, prevention and control of pests. Staff carefully selected sites, built cement platforms in advance, and completed the fixation, connection and commissioning of the equipment in strict accordance with installation procedures. During commissioning, all functions of the equipment were comprehensively tested to ensure normal operation.

The installation and commissioning of these solar-powered pest forecasting lamps is an important measure for the Forest Prevention Station of the Administrative Bureau of Bilahe National Nature Reserve to practice the concept of green development and improve monitoring and early warning capabilities, laying a solid foundation for future forest pest prevention and control work. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

 

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