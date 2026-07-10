Holoflex Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Provider of Variable Data Printing Services in India

Kolkata, India, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — With more than three decades of expertise in anti-counterfeiting technologies, the company is helping businesses across diverse industries implement secure, intelligent, and data-driven labeling solutions that improve operational efficiency while safeguarding product authenticity.

As businesses increasingly demand real-time traceability, regulatory compliance, and enhanced supply chain visibility, Holoflex has emerged as a preferred Variable data printing services provider in India. The company’s solutions enable every printed label to carry unique identifiers such as serial numbers, QR codes, barcodes, authentication codes, batch information, and other variable data, ensuring that every product can be individually tracked throughout its lifecycle.

Unlike conventional printing, variable data printing allows every label or package to be uniquely customized without interrupting production. This capability has become essential for industries such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, healthcare, banking, education, and government sectors, where accuracy, traceability, and security are critical.

Holoflex combines cutting-edge technologies including laser marking, inkjet marking, and UV-cured inkjet marking to deliver highly durable, precise, and high-speed variable printing solutions. The company also offers specialized capabilities such as invisible variable data for covert security, multi-colour variable printing, exploding fonts, turnkey printing setups, hardware integration, software support, and customized label design to meet complex business requirements.

Holoflex’s commitment to innovation extends beyond printing technology. Since 1991, the company has evolved from a hologram manufacturer into a comprehensive provider of authentication, labeling, and Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) solutions. Supported by nationwide operations and global partnerships, Holoflex continues to deliver reliable, technology-driven security solutions for businesses of every scale.

As industries embrace digital transformation and stricter compliance standards, Holoflex remains committed to delivering scalable Variable data printing services that enable brands to enhance traceability, improve quality control, strengthen anti-counterfeiting measures, and future-proof their supply chains.

About Holoflex Limited

Holoflex Limited has been developing hologram, labelling, and anti-counterfeiting solutions since 1991. With over three decades of expertise in hologram security and origination technologies, the company produces authentication solutions, including OVD origination, security labels, and brand protection systems. Its manufacturing is integrated end-to-end, serving clients across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, government, and retail sectors in India.

Media Contact:

Holoflex Limited

Address: 92 C/1 Sahapur Colony Block-J, New Alipore Kolkata – 700053,

West Bengal, INDIA

Email: marcom@holoflex.com

Phone: +916292300439 | +91 33 24007810

Website: https://www.holoflex.com/