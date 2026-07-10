Indonet Group’s Indodrain Geonets Address a Common Point of Failure in Foundation Design

Gujarat, India, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — A significant share of foundation and retaining wall problems that surface years after construction trace back to one root cause: water that was never given a proper path away from the structure. Indonet Group, an Indian manufacturer of geosynthetic products, has built its Indodrain Geonets range specifically around solving this.

Rather than relying solely on waterproofing membranes or surface grading, the geonet creates an internal drainage channel. Water that would otherwise pool against a wall or saturate soil beneath a slab instead moves through the permeable layer toward a controlled discharge point.

This principle applies across several construction contexts. Basement and retaining wall projects use it to reduce hydrostatic pressure buildup, road and rail embankments use it to keep subgrade from saturating and losing strength, and landfill projects use similar drainage logic to manage leachate.

What distinguishes a functional drainage layer from a failed one, over the long term, is whether it keeps working under sustained load. Indonet Group manufactures the product from polymer material chosen specifically to resist the kind of compression that would otherwise close off drainage channels beneath years of accumulated soil or pavement weight.

More information is available at https://www.indonetgroup.com/geosynthetics/indodrain-geonets/

About Indonet Group



Indonet Group manufactures and supplies geosynthetic solutions for drainage, protection, and reinforcement across construction and infrastructure projects in India.

Media Contact



Media Relations,

Indonet Group

Plot No. 244/5, GIDC Industrial Estate, Waghodia,

Vadodara, Gujarat 391760, India

info@indonetgroup.com |

https://www.indonetgroup.com