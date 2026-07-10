Academia by Serosoft Recognised in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Higher Education SaaS Student Information Systems for the Second Consecutive Year

Key Highlights

Academia by Serosoft was recognised in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Higher Education SaaS Student Information Systems for the second consecutive year.

AI-powered capabilities help institutions automate operations, make informed decisions, and deliver connected student experiences.

Academia is trusted by higher education institutions across 30+ countries to digitally transform the complete academic lifecycle.

INDORE, INDIA, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — Serosoft, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions, announced that Academia by Serosoft has been recognised in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Higher Education SaaS Student Information Systems for the second consecutive year.

This recognition reflects Academia’s continued focus on helping higher education institutions modernise campus operations through an intelligent, cloud-native Student Information System built specifically for the evolving needs of universities and colleges.

Enabling the AI-Powered Digital Campus

“The future of higher education will belong to institutions that can combine academic excellence with intelligent operations,” said Arpit Badjatya, Founder & CEO, Academia by Serosoft.

He added that Serosoft’s mission is to empower institutions with AI that simplifies complexity and supports better decisions. “Academia is more than a Student Information System; it is a strategic digital platform that helps universities become agile, connected, and future-ready.”

Built specifically for higher education, Academia combines enterprise-grade technology with AI-powered intelligence to help institutions improve efficiency, enhance collaboration, and create better outcomes across the student journey.

Purpose-Built for the Future of Higher Education

Academia by Serosoft supports the complete academic lifecycle through a unified SaaS platform that connects students, faculty, administrators, and institutional leadership on a single source of truth. The platform enables institutions to:

Leverage AI-powered insights to improve planning, student engagement, and institutional decision-making.

Automate complex administrative workflows across admissions, academics, examinations, finance, student services, and campus operations.

Deliver seamless digital experiences through configurable workflows, real-time analytics, and an integrated ecosystem that eliminates operational silos.

Scale confidently with a secure, cloud-native architecture designed for modern higher education institutions.

Today, Academia by Serosoft supports higher education institutions across four continents, helping them accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance student success.

Recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reinforces Academia by Serosoft’s continued investment in innovation, artificial intelligence, and purpose-built solutions that help higher education institutions prepare for the next generation of teaching, learning, and institutional management.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is the culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific technology markets, providing a broad view of the relative positions of providers where market growth and differentiation are significant. Providers are evaluated based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

To learn more about Academia by Serosoft, visit: https://www.academiaerp.com/

GARTNER DISCLAIMER

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications reflect the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Recognition in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ is based on Gartner’s independent evaluation criteria and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of Academia by Serosoft or its products.

About Academia by Serosoft

Academia by Serosoft is an AI-powered, cloud-native Student Information System designed specifically for higher education institutions. The platform unifies admissions, academics, examinations, finance, student services, accreditation, alumni, and institutional administration within a single intelligent ecosystem. Trusted by universities across the globe, Academia enables institutions to streamline operations, improve decision-making, enhance student engagement, and accelerate digital transformation through automation, analytics, and AI-driven innovation.

Contact

Serosoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Email Us: academia@serosoft.com