Skillfloor’s 2026 AI Talent Analysis Finds Bengaluru Leading India’s AI Workforce as Tier-II Cities Accelerate Growth

Skillfloor’s latest analysis of learner trends, supported by verified public workforce research, finds Bengaluru leading India’s AI talent ecosystem while Tier-II cities emerge as the country’s fastest-growing AI learning centres.

BENGALURU, India, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — Skillfloor, a Government of India-recognized skill-development institute, today released its 2026 AI Talent Analysis, examining AI learning and workforce trends across India. Based on Skillfloor’s learner data and verified public workforce research from the Government of India, the World Bank, and LinkedIn Economic Graph, the report found that Bengaluru accounts for 19% of India’s AI learners, reinforcing its position as the country’s leading AI talent hub, while nearly one in five AI learners now comes from Tier-II cities.

Bengaluru ranks first in AI learner concentration, ahead of Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. While India’s established technology hubs continue to lead AI talent development, the findings also highlight a broader geographic shift. Nearly one in five AI learners now comes from Tier-II cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Coimbatore, reflecting the expanding accessibility of AI education beyond metropolitan centres.

Based on Skillfloor’s learner outcomes, professionals who completed AI upskilling reported an average salary increase of 147% after acquiring AI skills.

This trend aligns with broader industry findings. According to a February 2026 Government of India release citing World Bank research, AI-related roles in India command a 28% wage premium over comparable positions, while broader digital skills carry a 12% wage premium. The same analysis found that 5.8% of white-collar job listings in India required AI expertise last year.

The broader labour market reflects the same momentum. According to LinkedIn Economic Graph data referenced by the Government of India, the share of job postings across South Asia requiring AI skills increased from 2.9% in January 2023 to 6.5% by March 2025, growing 75% faster than postings for non-AI roles. The findings underscore the widening gap between AI talent demand and supply across the region.

“For years the assumption was that you had to be in Bengaluru to build a career in AI. Today’s data tells a different story. Nearly one in five new AI learners now comes from cities like Lucknow and Coimbatore. That shift will shape where India’s next generation of AI professionals comes from, and it reinforces why we continue expanding our training centres beyond the metros,” said the Skillfloor team.

Skillfloor operates more than 40 training centres across 25 Indian cities and offers certification programs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, analytics, cybersecurity, and digital marketing. Several programs are accredited through NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, helping learners build industry-ready skills aligned with India’s evolving digital economy.

For more information about Skillfloor’s AI training programs and certifications, visit https://skillfloor.com/artificial-intelligence-courses

About Skillfloor

Skillfloor is a Government of India-recognized skill-development institute under the Startup India (DPIIT) initiative, offering industry-focused certification programs in artificial intelligence, data science, analytics, cybersecurity, and digital marketing. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Skillfloor operates more than 40 training centres across 25 Indian cities. Several programs are accredited through NASSCOM and FutureSkills Prime, enabling learners to build job-ready skills for India’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

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