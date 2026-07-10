Next-generation rotating retractors clean hard-to-reach areas in processing lines

Kolding, Denmark, 2026-07-10 — /EPR Network/ — In spray-drying applications, including powder production, within hygienic processing industries, incomplete cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces can lead to contamination risks, product loss, and costly downtime. To address these challenges, Alfa Laval today announces the launch of the Controlled Rotating Retractors, designed to effectively remove residues and contaminants from ducts, pipes, tanks, and enclosed areas.

The introduction of the high-performance CIP cleaning devices underscores Alfa Laval’s commitment to providing manufacturers across the dairy, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries with solutions that optimize cleaning performance in hygienic processing lines.

These innovative devices expand Alfa Laval’s tank cleaning portfolio of retractable cleaning devices. They deliver up to twice the cleaning efficiency of traditional static spray ball systems, effectively reaching shadow zones while reducing water and cleaning media consumption. By achieving full coverage with fewer devices, they enable safer, faster, and more resource-efficient operations.

“These controlled rotating retractors make it possible to access challenging areas with fewer devices,” says Kim Kjellberg, Global Tank Cleaning Portfolio Manager at Alfa Laval. “They deliver what today’s manufacturers demand – faster, more precise cleaning with minimal manual intervention. Moreover, they also improve operational performance, support sustainability goals, and cut installation and cleaning costs.”

Reduced resource consumption and lower costs

The Controlled Rotating Retractors reduce water and cleaning media usage by up to 55% compared to static spray balls. Their extended jet reach allows each unit to cover a larger surface area, minimizing the number of devices required. As a result, manufacturers can lower both capital expenditures and operating costs while maintaining high cleaning performance.

Validated performance and process control

Integrated with the Alfa Laval ThinkTop® V70 sensing and control unit, these retractable cleaning devices provide real-time monitoring and performance validation. This ensures full process control, minimizes downtime, and enhances workplace safety by reducing the need for manual intervention.

Smart, hygienic design

During production, the rotating cleaning retractors remain sealed and flush with the vessel wall, preventing contact with the product area. During cleaning, the cleaner head extends to provide full coverage of product-contact surfaces. Once the cleaning cycle is complete, the cleaner head retracts, leaving the duct, pipe, tank, or enclosed area ready for immediate production.

Maintenance made easy

Simplify maintenance with a one-handed tool that allows easy wear-part removal without detaching the supply tube, keeping the retractor securely connected for safe, easy servicing — even in hard-to-reach areas.

Documentation and compliance

The devices support good manufacturing and hygienic practices and comply with FDA, EU and China regulations. For high-purity pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications, the Controlled Rotating Retractor UltraPure includes Alfa Laval Q-doc documentation, providing full traceability of all product contact parts. Q-doc covers conformity declarations, material certificates, relevant test certificates, and documentation to support a smooth qualification and validation process.

More information: Alfa Laval Controlled Rotating Retractor and Alfa Laval Controlled Rotating Retractor UltraPure

For further information, please contact:

Kim Kjellberg

Global Tank Cleaning Portfolio Manager, Alfa Laval

E-mail: kim.kjellberg@alfalaval.com

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we’re innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. We’re set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we’re decarbonizing the marine fleet that’s the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that free our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers’ businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we’re pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 23,670 people, and annual sales were SEK 69.6 billion (6.6 BEUR) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com