Healthcare Information System Market Share by Leading Companies

The global Healthcare Information System Market size was estimated at USD 773.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 892.8 billion in 2026 to USD 2,660.2 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2026 to 2033. North America held the largest revenue share of 49.9% in 2025. Market growth is driven by the rapid digital transformation of healthcare, increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHR), electronic medical records (EMR), hospital information systems (HIS), telemedicine platforms, and population health management solutions. Rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, government support for healthcare digitization, and growing demand for data-driven clinical decision-making continue to accelerate market expansion.

Healthcare Information Systems (HIS) have become fundamental to modern healthcare delivery by improving operational efficiency, enhancing clinical workflows, and supporting evidence-based patient care. Hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and healthcare networks increasingly rely on integrated digital platforms to manage patient records, laboratory data, imaging information, billing, pharmacy operations, and administrative functions. These integrated systems improve interoperability across healthcare providers while reducing medical errors, streamlining workflows, and enabling faster clinical decision-making.

The widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile healthcare technologies is significantly transforming healthcare information systems worldwide. Mobile devices have become indispensable tools for telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, electronic prescribing, appointment scheduling, mobile clinical documentation, and digital patient engagement. According to the GSMA’s Mobile Economy 2026 report, approximately 5.8 billion unique mobile subscribers were recorded globally in 2025, representing nearly 70% of the world’s population. The growing availability of high-speed internet connectivity and mobile applications is expanding access to healthcare services while improving communication between healthcare professionals and patients.

The integration of mobile technologies with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Electronic Health Records (EHR), Hospital Information Management Systems (HIMS), and clinical documentation platforms enables physicians and healthcare professionals to securely access patient information in real time. This seamless accessibility improves care coordination, accelerates diagnosis, reduces administrative burdens, and enhances treatment planning across healthcare settings. As healthcare organizations increasingly prioritize patient-centered care, mobile-enabled healthcare information systems are expected to remain a key driver of market growth.

Download a free sample copy of the Healthcare Information System Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, and advanced analytics are reshaping the healthcare information system landscape. AI-powered clinical decision support systems are improving diagnostic accuracy, identifying disease risks, and optimizing treatment recommendations using large-scale healthcare datasets. Predictive analytics supports population health management by identifying high-risk patients, reducing hospital readmissions, and improving preventive care strategies. Cloud-based healthcare information systems further enable secure data storage, scalability, remote accessibility, and cost-efficient deployment, making them increasingly attractive for healthcare providers of all sizes.

The growing demand for remote patient monitoring (RPM), virtual healthcare services, and value-based care models is creating significant opportunities for healthcare information system providers. Connected medical devices, wearable health technologies, and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) solutions continuously generate real-time patient data that can be integrated into centralized healthcare information systems. This allows clinicians to monitor chronic diseases remotely, intervene earlier when health conditions deteriorate, and improve long-term patient outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs.

Cybersecurity and interoperability continue to be major areas of investment across the healthcare information system industry. As healthcare organizations manage growing volumes of sensitive patient data, vendors are implementing advanced encryption technologies, multi-factor authentication, blockchain-enabled data management, and zero-trust security frameworks to protect healthcare information from cyber threats. Simultaneously, standardized interoperability frameworks are enabling seamless data exchange between hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, insurers, and public health agencies, supporting more coordinated and efficient healthcare delivery.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By application: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) segment held the largest market share of 49.8% in 2025. The segment continues to grow due to increasing demand for automated billing, claims processing, payment management, and financial optimization solutions that improve operational efficiency while reducing administrative costs.

segment held the largest market share of 49.8% in 2025. The segment continues to grow due to increasing demand for automated billing, claims processing, payment management, and financial optimization solutions that improve operational efficiency while reducing administrative costs. By deployment mode: Web-based segment held the largest market share of 45.2% in 2025. Web-based platforms provide greater scalability, easier implementation, remote accessibility, and lower infrastructure costs, making them increasingly popular among healthcare providers.

segment held the largest market share of 45.2% in 2025. Web-based platforms provide greater scalability, easier implementation, remote accessibility, and lower infrastructure costs, making them increasingly popular among healthcare providers. By component: Services segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2025. Rising demand for system integration, implementation, consulting, technical support, cybersecurity services, and software maintenance continues to drive segment growth as healthcare organizations modernize their digital infrastructure.

segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2025. Rising demand for system integration, implementation, consulting, technical support, cybersecurity services, and software maintenance continues to drive segment growth as healthcare organizations modernize their digital infrastructure. By end use: Hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of 57.2% in 2025. Hospitals remain the largest adopters of healthcare information systems due to the need for comprehensive patient data management, integrated clinical workflows, regulatory compliance, and enterprise-wide operational efficiency.

Regional Highlights

Largest regional market: North America (49.9% market share, 2025)

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific (highest CAGR, 2026–2033)

By country: The U.S. held the largest market share in 2025

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2025: USD 773.9 Billion

Estimated market size in 2026: USD 892.8 Billion

Projected market size by 2033: USD 2,660.2 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 16.9%

The growing adoption of remote patient monitoring, virtual healthcare delivery, and digital care coordination continues to create substantial opportunities across the healthcare information system market. Increasing government investments in digital health infrastructure, expansion of mobile health applications, widespread smartphone adoption, and ongoing implementation of eHealth initiatives are accelerating digital transformation throughout healthcare systems worldwide. The convergence of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technologies is expected to further strengthen healthcare information systems by enabling predictive healthcare, personalized medicine, and more efficient population health management over the forecast period.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Key Healthcare Information System Company Insights

The healthcare information system market remains highly fragmented, with numerous global, regional, and country-level vendors competing through technological innovation, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and cloud-based healthcare solutions. Market participants are increasingly investing in AI-powered clinical platforms, interoperability solutions, cybersecurity capabilities, and patient engagement technologies to strengthen their competitive position. The growing aging population, rising demand for mobile healthcare, and expansion of digital health services continue to attract new technology providers into the market.

Oracle is a leading provider of healthcare information technology solutions, offering integrated electronic health records, cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and healthcare enterprise management platforms. Through continuous investments in AI, cloud computing, and healthcare interoperability, Oracle supports hospitals and healthcare organizations in improving clinical efficiency, patient engagement, and operational performance.

is a leading provider of healthcare information technology solutions, offering integrated electronic health records, cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and healthcare enterprise management platforms. Through continuous investments in AI, cloud computing, and healthcare interoperability, Oracle supports hospitals and healthcare organizations in improving clinical efficiency, patient engagement, and operational performance. Epic Systems Corporation is one of the world’s largest healthcare software providers, offering comprehensive electronic health record (EHR), hospital information system, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions. The company’s interoperable healthcare platforms support integrated clinical workflows, population health management, telehealth services, and advanced analytics, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver coordinated and data-driven patient care.

Key Healthcare Information System Companies:

The following key companies have been profiled for this study on the healthcare information system market.

athenahealth, Inc.

Oracle

GE Healthcare

Veradigm LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health, LLC

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (acquired by Thoma Bravo)

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)

TruBridge, Inc. (formerly CPSI)

AdvancedMD, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

IQVIA

Optum, Inc. (subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group)

Medecision

Cegedim Healthcare Solutions

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Carestream Health

Novarad Corporation

CompuGroup Medical

Ada Health GmbH

SWORD Health

Infor

EnlivenHealth (Omnicell)

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Belong.Life

PatientBond (acquired by Upfront in August 2022)

Inovalon

Digital Pharmacist

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Healthcare Information System Market

Conclusion

The healthcare information system market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare organizations increasingly adopt digital technologies to improve clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and patient engagement. Rising investments in electronic health records, telemedicine, cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, and remote patient monitoring are transforming healthcare delivery worldwide. Continuous advances in interoperability, cybersecurity, predictive analytics, and mobile healthcare technologies are enabling more connected, data-driven, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystems. As governments and healthcare providers continue prioritizing digital transformation, healthcare information systems are expected to play a critical role in supporting value-based care, population health management, and the future of intelligent healthcare delivery.

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…