Radiology Procedures Market Research Report and Forecast

The global Radiology Procedures Market was valued at USD 266.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 356.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and continuous advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies such as computed tomography (CT), digital X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and positron emission tomography (PET).

Diagnostic imaging has become an essential component of modern healthcare by supporting disease screening, diagnosis, treatment planning, image-guided interventions, and long-term patient monitoring. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize preventive care, precision medicine, and value-based healthcare, radiology procedures continue to play a critical role across virtually every medical specialty.

Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to diagnostic services, and increasing adoption of digital imaging technologies are further strengthening market growth worldwide.

Aging Population Driving Imaging Demand

One of the strongest factors accelerating the radiology procedures market is the rapid growth of the global elderly population.

Individuals aged 65 years and above experience a significantly higher incidence of:

Cardiovascular diseases

Cancer

Neurological disorders

Parkinson’s disease

Musculoskeletal degeneration

Osteoporosis

Stroke

Dementia

Frailty-related injuries

These conditions require frequent diagnostic imaging for early detection, disease monitoring, treatment planning, and post-treatment assessment.

Download a free sample copy of the Radiology Procedures Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 60 years and above increased from approximately 1 billion in 2020 to around 1.4 billion by 2030 and is expected to nearly double to 2.1 billion by 2050. The expanding elderly population, combined with increasing prevalence of multiple chronic conditions, is expected to significantly increase imaging procedure volumes across hospitals, outpatient imaging centers, and emergency departments.

Age-related reductions in bone density, muscle mass, and physical mobility also contribute to higher rates of fractures, falls, and orthopedic injuries, reinforcing demand for X-ray, CT, and MRI examinations.

Technology Transforming Modern Radiology

Continuous innovation in imaging technology is improving diagnostic accuracy, workflow efficiency, and patient outcomes across healthcare systems.

Key technological advancements include:

AI-assisted image interpretation

Digital radiography systems

Advanced CT detector technology

High-resolution MRI imaging

Automated image reconstruction

Cloud-based Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

Integrated Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

AI-powered workflow automation

Artificial intelligence is increasingly assisting radiologists by automating image analysis, prioritizing urgent findings, reducing reporting times, and improving diagnostic consistency. Combined with advances in detector design, image processing software, and computational imaging, these innovations are enabling faster examinations while reducing radiation exposure and improving clinical productivity.

Emerging Industry Trend: AI-Driven Precision Imaging

One of the most transformative trends shaping the radiology procedures market is the integration of artificial intelligence into diagnostic workflows. AI algorithms are increasingly supporting lesion detection, fracture identification, tumor segmentation, lung nodule analysis, breast cancer screening, and cardiovascular imaging. These technologies help radiologists improve diagnostic confidence, optimize workflow efficiency, and manage growing imaging volumes while supporting precision medicine initiatives.

Key Market Trends & Insights

International Market Maintains Global Leadership

The international radiology procedures market accounted for the largest share of 57.8% of the global market in 2025.

Growth is supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disease burden, and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Continued investments in digital healthcare transformation and imaging infrastructure are further supporting long-term market expansion.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

U.S. Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The U.S. radiology procedures market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Rising healthcare expenditure continues to strengthen demand for advanced imaging technologies.

In 2024, U.S. healthcare spending reached approximately USD 5.3 trillion, increasing by 8.2% year over year, reinforcing investments in hospitals, outpatient imaging centers, and public healthcare systems.

Digital X-Ray Leads Imaging Procedures

By modality, the X-ray segment accounted for the largest market share of 43.1% in 2025.

The transition from conventional film-based systems to digital radiography continues to improve workflow efficiency, image quality, and patient safety.

Digital X-ray systems provide faster image acquisition, lower radiation exposure, and seamless integration with PACS, supporting widespread adoption across healthcare facilities.

Hospitals Continue to Lead End-Use Demand

By end use, the hospitals segment held the leading market share in 2025.

Hospitals perform a comprehensive range of diagnostic imaging procedures, including X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, PET, and interventional radiology, supporting diagnosis, treatment planning, emergency care, and long-term disease management across multiple specialties.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 266.7 Billion

USD 266.7 Billion Projected Market Size (2033): USD 356.5 Billion

USD 356.5 Billion CAGR (2026–2033): 3.6%

3.6% Largest Market (2025): International

International Fastest-Growing Market: U.S.

The market is further supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, and increasing investments in advanced diagnostic technologies. Conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and diabetes require timely, accurate, and non-invasive imaging throughout the patient care continuum, reinforcing the critical role of radiology in modern medicine.

Cancer remains one of the largest contributors to imaging demand. According to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics, approximately 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer-related deaths were reported in the U.S. in 2023. Imaging modalities including CT, X-ray, MRI, and mammography remain indispensable for cancer screening, diagnosis, staging, treatment planning, therapy monitoring, and post-treatment surveillance.

Competitive Landscape

The radiology procedures market remains highly competitive, with leading companies investing in technology innovation, AI-enabled imaging solutions, strategic collaborations, and healthcare infrastructure expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Major competitive strategies include:

AI-assisted diagnostic imaging

Digital radiography innovation

Cloud-based imaging platforms

Strategic hospital partnerships

Expansion of diagnostic service networks

Mergers and acquisitions

Workflow automation solutions

Enterprise imaging integration

Manufacturers continue to develop intelligent imaging systems that improve diagnostic precision, streamline clinical workflows, and enhance patient outcomes while reducing operational costs for healthcare providers.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Radiology Procedures Market

Key Radiology Procedures Companies

The following companies are among the leading participants operating in the global radiology procedures market:

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems

Hologic, Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

AGFA HealthCare

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health

Conclusion

The radiology procedures market is poised for steady growth as healthcare systems increasingly emphasize early disease detection, precision medicine, and value-based patient care. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid population aging, and growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques continue to expand imaging procedure volumes worldwide. At the same time, advancements in artificial intelligence, digital radiography, cloud-based imaging platforms, and automated workflow solutions are transforming radiology departments by improving diagnostic accuracy, operational efficiency, and clinical decision-making. Companies that continue investing in AI-powered imaging, digital transformation, and integrated healthcare solutions will be well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term opportunities within the global radiology procedures market.

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…