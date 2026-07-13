JMG Public Relations Welcomes Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur, Aarthi Sampath, to Client Roster

New York, New York, 2026-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, announced the addition of Chef Aarthi Sampath, a celebrated New York–based chef, entrepreneur, and television personality and founder of Drāvida, to its growing client roster.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Aarthi has trained in Michelin-starred kitchens, won Chopped, defeated Bobby Flay on Beat Bobby Flay, and built successful culinary ventures before opening Drāvida, a chef-driven restaurant disrupting traditional Indian dining offering an intimate, transportive experience rooted in South Asian diaspora culture and craft. Drāvida celebrates the South Asian diaspora by bringing together authentic, home-inspired dishes from across India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Trinidad, Guyana, and beyond. Since opening, the restaurant has quickly established itself as one of New York City’s standout culinary destinations, earning widespread recognition from leading local, regional, and national media.

Aarthi has partnered with JMG Public Relations to support the continued growth of both her personal brand and Drāvida. After supporting the PR efforts and strategy for the restaurant’s launch, having secured extensive media coverage across outlets including The New York Times, Resy, The Infatuation, Eater New York, PIX11, and more, JMG will continue positioning Aarthi as a leading voice in hospitality, culinary entrepreneurship, and the evolution of Indian and South Asian cuisine through strategic media relations, thought leadership, and brand collaborations.

The partnership reflects JMG Public Relations’ continued Influence Era strategy, working with visionary founders and category-defining leaders who are shaping culture through innovation, authenticity, and purpose. By amplifying voices like Aarthi’s, JMG continues to help industry leaders build lasting influence that extends well beyond a single announcement or milestone.

“From the moment we began working alongside Aarthi on Drāvida’s launch, it was clear she was building something much bigger than a restaurant,” said Jenna Guarneri, CEO and Founder of JMG Public Relations. “She is redefining how people experience and understand Indian cuisine while building a brand rooted in authenticity, craftsmanship, and purpose. After helping introduce Drāvida to the market, we’re excited to expand our partnership and position Aarthi as one of the hospitality industry’s leading voices.”

“Food should represent an authentic storyline that influences people beyond their physical dining experience,” said Aarthi Sampath, Founder of Drāvida. “Partnering with JMG PR will allow me to elevate that storyline to enhance guests’ cultural curiosity, and influence them to seek out new opportunities for cultural influence. Working with JMG PR will provide me with the necessary tools to showcase my expertise and build credibility, while maintaining an authentic and immersive restaurant experience for my guests.”

To learn more about JMG PR, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com and follow us on Instagram for more updates.

About JMG Public Relations

JMG Public Relations is an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach. JMG gets their clients the visibility they need to make a lasting impact. You can connect with Jenna Guarneri, CEO/Founder of JMG PR, and author of #1 Best Seller, You Need PR, on Instagram at @jenguarneri and on LinkedIn at @jennaguarneri. With over a decade of experience in the fast-paced world of public relations, Jenna has earned her reputation as a trusted advisor for brands looking to make a lasting impact. Her expertise and innovative approach have garnered national attention, including being featured four times on Good Morning America. You Need PR is an approachable guide for early-stage startup companies and individuals looking for a robust PR strategy, but do not yet have the budget or the capacity to hire the full PR firm on retainer. You Need PR assists companies in establishing a brand, building their narrative, launching strategies, and delivering results. JMG PR also presents, Call Your Publicist, the podcast designed for start-up owners, entrepreneurs, and small business decision-makers. Join JMG PR’s CEO Head of Content as they dive into the backstories of successful businesses, CEOs, and thought leaders to uncover valuable insights and guide listeners in mastering the art of storytelling. For further information, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com, http://www.youneedpr.co, on Instagram at @jmg_pr and on LinkedIn at @jmgpublicrelations.

About Aarthi Sampath

Aarthi Sampath is a celebrated New York–based chef, entrepreneur, and television personality known for blending bold Indian flavors with global technique. A chef-turned-restaurateur who was born and raised in Mumbai, Aarthi is the founder of Drāvida, a restaurant that brings together regional Indian flavors and global, South Asian diaspora influences rooted in seasonality, high-quality ingredients, and sincere, intentional hospitality.

Aarthi began her culinary journey with Taj Hotels before moving to the U.S. to further her training at Johnson & Wales University. She trained in some of New York’s most acclaimed kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Junoon, where she rose through the ranks—and worked the “Billionaire’s Club Dinner” hosted by Prime Minister Modi at the Waldorf Astoria in NYC—and The Breslin, where she worked under Chef April Bloomfield and refined her ingredient-driven, seasonal approach. She has also held leadership roles at iconic institutions like the Rainbow Room and Chinese Tuxedo, where she served as Head Chef. In these roles, she further developed her management style—prioritizing strong systems, consistency, and a positive, high-performing kitchen culture.

Having appeared on several Food Network shows, Aarthi gained national recognition after winning Chopped, a pivotal moment that helped launch her television career and expand her platform. She has since gone on to defeat Bobby Flay on Beat Bobby Flay and appear on Guy’s Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions, in addition to serving as a judge on MasterChef Tamil.

Beyond television, Aarthi is an accomplished culinary entrepreneur and consultant. She has led restaurant concepts, launched the successful food truck 39 Kukree, and partnered with CookUnity, where she scaled her meal program from 10,000 to more than 50,000 meals per week across multiple U.S. markets, consistently ranking among the platform’s top sellers. Known for her resilience and drive, Aarthi built her career from the ground up after moving to the U.S., navigating industry barriers, and ultimately forging her own path as both a chef and business leader.

When she’s not in the kitchen, Aarthi enjoys spending her free time finding inspiration for what’s next, whether it’s visiting new restaurants, partaking in pottery classes, watching cooking shows like Tournament of Champions, or traveling to new destinations.

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