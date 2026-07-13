CEng Shreekant Patil Advances Viksit Bharat Vision with Elite Global and National Certifications

Shreekant Patil scales new heights with UN and BIS India honors to foster self-employment and sustainable exports.

Posted on 2026-07-13 by in Education, Industrial, International Trade // 0 Comments

 Shreekant Patil, Technical Committee Member at BIS India, Startup India Mentor, Master Trainer

Nashik, India, 2026-07-13 — /EPR Network/ —CEng. Shreekant Patil, a distinguished Chartered Engineer (CEng) with DGFT, registered Valuer, and founder of PARENTNashik — a 100% export-oriented industry serving European markets — has achieved an exceptional national milestone by successfully mastering the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Learning Management System (LMS) Portal. This state-of-the-art digital education platform, which fully meets international quality frameworks, has awarded him the prestigious National Educational Content (NEC) certification under Credential ID: BIS/NITS/TRG/26–27/9193/N/9194. This domestic honor perfectly complements his lifelong expertise as a Technical Committee Member and Resource Person (Rp) at BIS India (Govt of India), alongside his deep technical associations with the American Welding Society (AWS) and the International Society of Automation (ISA). Leveraging over 30 years of extensive industrial experience, including his past service as a Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Shreekant Patil continues to heavily drive capacity building through specialized Lean and ZED MSME certifications, technical training, and institutional standardization.

UN-backed professional certification issued by the ITCILO to Shreekant Patil for mastering the Training for Rural Economic Empowerment (TREE) methodology for community development.
Professional United Nations training certificate awarded to Shreekant Patil by the ITCILO for completing the advanced framework on Business and Decent Work and the MNE Declaration.

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