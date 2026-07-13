CEng Shreekant Patil Advances Viksit Bharat Vision with Elite Global and National Certifications

Nashik, India, 2026-07-13 — /EPR Network/ —CEng. Shreekant Patil, a distinguished Chartered Engineer (CEng) with DGFT, registered Valuer, and founder of PARENTNashik — a 100% export-oriented industry serving European markets — has achieved an exceptional national milestone by successfully mastering the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Learning Management System (LMS) Portal. This state-of-the-art digital education platform, which fully meets international quality frameworks, has awarded him the prestigious National Educational Content (NEC) certification under Credential ID: BIS/NITS/TRG/26–27/9193/N/9194. This domestic honor perfectly complements his lifelong expertise as a Technical Committee Member and Resource Person (Rp) at BIS India (Govt of India), alongside his deep technical associations with the American Welding Society (AWS) and the International Society of Automation (ISA). Leveraging over 30 years of extensive industrial experience, including his past service as a Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Shreekant Patil continues to heavily drive capacity building through specialized Lean and ZED MSME certifications, technical training, and institutional standardization.

Building seamlessly upon this national framework, Shreekant Patil has simultaneously expanded his global pedagogical profile by earning two landmark international certifications from the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organization (ITCILO), the premier training arm of the United Nations (UN). He successfully completed the rigorous “Business and Decent Work: An introduction to the MNE Declaration” program, which deepens systemic understandings of how multinational enterprises can contribute directly to socioeconomic progress while ensuring fair labor conditions globally. In parallel, he has mastered the “Training for Rural Economic Empowerment (TREE)” program, a specialized methodology offering a systematic approach to creating localized employment and robust income-generating engines within rural communities. These new credentials align cleanly with his multi-faceted global assignments, which include serving as an expert and policy maker for the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), an authorized signatory at the World Bank Groups GLC-IFC (International Finance Corporation), an IPL expert at UNESCO, and a dedicated Sustainability Ambassador for UNSDG (SPSC-UK).

Operating as an elite institutional leader at both national and international echelons, Shreekant Patil actively serves as the Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce (MACCIA), Vice President at IBSEA, GFID, and MSMECCII, and an Advisor across the United Marathi International Chamber, GIBF, and the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation. His immense institutional footprint spans being an official mentor for the Government of India’s flagship initiatives, including BHASKAR, Startup India, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and a volunteer mentor for the AICTE-Vidyanjali Programme. Nominated to the elite roster of experts at the UNFCCC, a Resource Person at the UN Internet Governance Forum (IGF), a member of the UNESCO Chair-Global Health and Education (GHE), and an accredited Principal Consultant (UK), his overarching mission remains focused on driving self-employment, building global supply chains, fostering export capabilities, and empowering women entrepreneurs. Through every global appointment and recent academic achievement, Shreekant Patil is directly contributing toward the overarching national vision of making India fully self-reliant and advanced, actualizing Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.