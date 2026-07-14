Strategic Advisor Shreekant Patil Leads Indian MSME Delegation to Poland to Unlock EU Market Expansion

Wroclaw, Poland, 2026-07-14 — /EPR Network/ —Under the esteemed leadership of Krystyna Wróblewska (President), Vincent Peter (Vice President), and Strategic Advisor CEng. Shreekant Patil & Mr. Amit Thakkar, the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) is proud to announce its upcoming high-value Indian Business Delegation to Poland. Scheduled from 20th to 28th July 2026, this trade mission will span three of Poland’s primary economic powerhouses: Wrocław, Warsaw, and Kraków.

Led by CEng. Shreekant Patil, the delegation features a curated group of high-potential Indian MSME leaders representing a diverse spectrum of growth-driving sectors, including Engineering, Agriculture, Construction, Technology, and Startups. Under his strategic guidance, this mission is designed to help these innovators connect, execute, and scale operations across the European Union through customized B2B and B2G matchmaking, 1:1 meetings, and direct access to major Polish business and innovation events.

This delegation marks a key milestone in India’s broader Export Promotion Mission and directly aligns with the visionary “District as Export Hub” initiative. By empowering regional MSMEs from various districts with direct access to European markets, the program facilitates global standards compliance and streamlines product sourcing.

A Proven Track Record of Bilateral Success

This trade mission follows a highly successful precedent of bilateral exchange. Last year, in October 2025, PICC successfully organized and executed an impactful delegation from India to Katowice, Poland, establishing strong foundational networks.

Reciprocating this momentum, PICC invited a premium group of Polish delegates to India in June 2026 for the prestigious Bharat Buildcon 2026 exhibition in New Delhi. During this landmark event, a delegation of 13 Polish representatives from the construction and infrastructure sectors travelled to India. The visit yielded extraordinary commercial outcomes, resulting in millions of dollars in executed trade orders and several high-impact joint ventures with Indian MSMEs, proving the immense bilateral synergy between the two nations.

Bridging the Bilateral Trade Gap: Shreekant Patil

Serving as a Strategic Advisor to PICC, CEng. Shreekant Patil plays an instrumental role in accelerating bilateral trade between India and Europe. Leveraging over 30 years of industrial expertise as a seasoned exporter, certified Lean ZED consultant, and Startup India Mentor, Patil actively mentors Indian exporters to help them navigate complex European compliance, quality standards, and market entry barriers. Simultaneously, he acts as a trusted, boots-on-the-ground bridge for Polish and European corporations seeking to optimize their supply chains, facilitating seamless, high-quality sourcing within India. Through his hands-on guidance, Patil continues to simplify cross-border trade, enabling MSMEs to capture global value chains while driving robust procurement and investment flows between both regions.

About the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) The Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) is a premier bilateral platform dedicated to promoting multi-sector collaboration across trade, investment, technology, and innovation between Poland and India. Inspired by deep economic ties, PICC serves as a neutral framework enabling industries, governments, and startups to drive mutual market growth and impactful cross-border opportunities.