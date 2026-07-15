PET Scanners Market Innovation Trends

The global PET Scanners Market was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.65% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by continuous advancements in positron emission tomography (PET) imaging technology, increasing adoption of precision diagnostics, rising demand for radiopharmaceutical analysis, and the growing integration of PET with computed tomography (PET-CT) for enhanced diagnostic accuracy.

PET imaging has become an essential molecular imaging technology for diagnosing and monitoring complex diseases, particularly cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on PET scanners for early disease detection, treatment planning, therapy monitoring, and precision medicine initiatives. As healthcare systems worldwide shift toward personalized medicine and value-based care, the demand for advanced diagnostic imaging solutions continues to strengthen.

Technological improvements in detector sensitivity, image resolution, scan speed, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled image reconstruction are transforming PET imaging capabilities. Furthermore, the growing adoption of image-guided interventions and hybrid imaging systems combining PET with CT is improving diagnostic confidence while supporting minimally invasive clinical procedures.

According to GE Healthcare, Positron Emission Tomography remains one of the most important functional imaging technologies, with ongoing innovations in detector technology significantly improving imaging sensitivity and advancing the future of molecular imaging.

Technological Advancements Driving Next-Generation PET Imaging

Rapid innovation in PET imaging technologies is enabling clinicians to achieve faster, more accurate, and highly detailed diagnostic assessments.

Key technological advancements include:

Digital PET detector technology

AI-powered image reconstruction

Time-of-Flight (TOF) imaging

Hybrid PET-CT imaging systems

Deep learning-assisted workflow automation

Advanced molecular imaging software

Modern PET scanners offer enhanced sensitivity, reduced scan times, lower radiation exposure, and superior image quality. Artificial intelligence is also streamlining workflow automation by improving image reconstruction, patient positioning, and diagnostic interpretation, enabling healthcare providers to increase operational efficiency while maintaining diagnostic precision.

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Emerging Industry Trend: Growth of Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals

One of the most significant trends shaping the PET scanners market is the rapid development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals. As molecular imaging continues to evolve, healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing novel radiotracers designed to target specific biological pathways and disease mechanisms.

The adoption of non-18F-FDG tracers is expanding, particularly for detecting tumors with lower metabolic activity that may not be adequately visualized using conventional PET imaging. These next-generation radiopharmaceuticals provide deeper insights into tumor biology, improving disease characterization, treatment selection, and patient monitoring.

Government support and regulatory approvals continue to accelerate innovation in this area. For example, in March 2022, Novartis received U.S. FDA approval for Pluvicto, the first approved targeted radioligand therapy (RLT) for patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This milestone highlights the growing convergence of molecular imaging and targeted therapeutics, further strengthening demand for advanced PET imaging systems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America accounted for over 34.11% of global PET scanner revenue in 2023.

Strong investments in precision diagnostics, oncology imaging, and healthcare infrastructure continue to support regional market growth.

The increasing prevalence of cancers, particularly breast, lung, and prostate cancer, is driving higher demand for advanced PET imaging technologies.

Ongoing research activities and favorable reimbursement frameworks further contribute to market expansion.

United States Leads Innovation

The U.S. PET scanners market continues to witness rapid product innovation focused on improving image quality, diagnostic accuracy, and workflow efficiency.

Digital PET scanners offering enhanced sensitivity and higher spatial resolution are becoming increasingly common across healthcare facilities.

Growing adoption of personalized medicine is encouraging greater utilization of PET imaging for tumor localization, disease staging, and treatment response monitoring.

PET-CT Continues to Dominate the Market

By modality, the PET-CT segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 81.91% in 2023.

The segment is expected to maintain its leadership while registering the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Continuous improvements in hybrid imaging technologies, increasing cancer prevalence, and rising cardiovascular disease burden continue to support segment growth.

PET-CT systems provide comprehensive anatomical and functional imaging, significantly improving diagnostic confidence and clinical decision-making.

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Oncology Remains the Largest Application

By application, the oncology segment held the largest revenue share of 47.0% in 2023.

Rising global cancer incidence continues to increase demand for accurate diagnostic imaging throughout the patient care pathway.

PET scans play a critical role in cancer detection, staging, treatment planning, recurrence monitoring, and therapeutic response assessment across multiple tumor types, including lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers.

Hospitals Account for the Largest End-use Segment

By end use, the hospital segment held over 52.20% of total revenue in 2023.

Hospitals maintain access to advanced diagnostic infrastructure, multidisciplinary care teams, and specialized imaging departments.

Established referral networks and insurance partnerships further support widespread adoption of PET imaging technologies within hospital settings.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.04 Billion

USD 2.04 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.37 Billion

USD 3.37 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 3.65%

3.65% Largest Regional Market (2023): North America

The growing integration of AI, digital detectors, advanced reconstruction algorithms, and precision imaging technologies is expected to further accelerate PET scanner adoption across oncology, cardiology, neurology, and emerging clinical applications.

For instance, in November 2023, Siemens Healthineers received FDA clearance for its Biograph Vision.X PET/CT scanner, featuring industry-leading 178-picosecond Time-of-Flight (TOF) performance and advanced detector technology. The system delivers improved sensitivity, superior image quality, and enhanced diagnostic confidence while supporting more efficient clinical workflows.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the PET scanners market continue to invest heavily in technological innovation, artificial intelligence, digital imaging platforms, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their competitive positions.

Major strategic priorities include:

AI-enabled imaging workflows

Digital PET detector development

Hybrid imaging innovation

Precision oncology solutions

Radiopharmaceutical collaborations

Workflow automation

Global product expansion

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare continues to strengthen its PET imaging portfolio through advanced AI-powered imaging technologies and workflow optimization solutions. In October 2022, the company introduced the Omni PET/CT platform, incorporating AI-driven workflow capabilities such as Auto Positioning Camera technology and Precision DLi deep learning image reconstruction. These innovations improve operational efficiency, image consistency, and diagnostic performance while addressing increasing clinical workload demands.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens Healthineers remains a global leader in molecular imaging technologies through continuous innovation in PET/CT systems. The company’s advanced detector technologies, Time-of-Flight imaging capabilities, and AI-powered imaging solutions enhance diagnostic precision across oncology, neurology, and cardiovascular applications. Its focus on digital imaging and workflow optimization continues to support growing adoption among hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers worldwide.

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Key PET Scanners Companies

The following companies are among the leading participants operating in the global PET scanners market:

Canon Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Kindsway Biotech

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mediso Ltd.

PerkinElmer

Positron

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Conclusion

The PET scanners market continues to evolve as healthcare providers increasingly adopt advanced molecular imaging technologies to support precision medicine, early disease detection, and personalized treatment planning. Continuous innovation in AI-powered imaging, digital detector technology, hybrid PET-CT systems, and targeted radiopharmaceuticals is significantly improving diagnostic accuracy and clinical efficiency. Growing cancer prevalence, expanding applications in neurology and cardiology, and ongoing regulatory support for innovative imaging solutions are expected to sustain long-term market growth. Companies investing in intelligent imaging platforms, workflow automation, and next-generation molecular diagnostics will be well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing global demand for advanced PET imaging technologies.

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