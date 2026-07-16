Edenex Announces Final Development Phase of Institutional-Grade Infrastructure for Trade Finance and RWA Tokenization

Dubai, UAE, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — Edenex, a technology provider developing digital solutions for global economic activity, officially confirms the transition to the final stage of platform development and the upcoming launch of its production environment. The project has completed all integration milestones with licensed counterparties and regulatory-approved partners, with full compliance verified against applicable international standards (including AML/KYC, sanctions screening, and GDPR/DPO frameworks for data handling).

What Is Edenex?

Edenex is a B2B infrastructure aggregator that functions as a marketplace connecting exporters with capital through tokenized real-world assets (RWA). The platform does not act as a direct lender — all capital provision is executed through a curated network of regulated financial institutions, factoring companies, and insurance partners, ensuring jurisdictional compliance and investor protection.

The platform digitizes the end-to-end export transaction lifecycle, covering document preparation, compliance screening, financing structuring, proof-of-performance verification, and automated distribution of proceeds. The architecture eliminates redundant manual interventions, reducing the cash-to-cash cycle to 15–45 days depending on product category.

Market Context and Scalability Metrics

The global trade finance gap continues to widen, estimated at over $2.5 trillion annually** (approximately 10% of global trade volume), with unfinanced export contracts significantly exceeding supply-side capacity. The global factoring services market reached **$4.49 trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $7.77 trillion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The tokenized real-world assets (RWA) market currently exceeds $29 billion** in on-chain representation (as of Q1 2026), representing a 263% increase compared to 2024, with institutional allocation shifting toward fixed-yield instruments backed by verifiable cash flows. Boston Consulting Group and Standard Chartered project the market could reach **$16 trillion by 2030 — nearly 10% of global GDP.

Infrastructure Design and Operational Workflow

The platform digitizes five core stages of an export transaction:

Document Preparation and Verification — automated system verifies contracts, invoices, certificates of origin, and export declarations Compliance and Currency Control — sanctions screening and counterparty verification through the Sapsan compliance gateway Financing Structuring — tools for negotiating factoring and credit line terms within established limits Proof of Performance — digital registration of delivery notes and bills of lading Fund Disbursement and Yield Distribution — real-time tracking and automated settlement

Smart contracts define ownership and payment distribution. Automated compliance via the Sapsan gateway monitors every stage — increasing asset liquidity and reducing operational costs for verified partners.

Investor Protection Through SPV Structure

A cornerstone of the Edenex value proposition is the SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) segregation: each asset is ring-fenced within a dedicated legal entity. The exporter transfers title to the monetary claim to the SPV, ensuring that in the event of originator insolvency, investor claims remain protected via a predefined waterfall distribution mechanism, unaffected by creditor actions against the exporter’s balance sheet.

Secured by third-party licensed entities:

Bank + Escrow

Key & Asset Custody

Licensed Contours

Professional Insurer

Target Sectors and Investor Profile

The initial launch phase prioritizes collaboration with crowdfunding platforms and institutional investors globally, with a focus on the following high-volume verticals:

Industrial equipment and machinery exports

Agricultural commodities and processed foodstuffs

Construction materials and chemical products

IT services and software development (cross-border service exports with milestone-based deliverables)

Strategic Outlook

According to internal projections, the marketplace infrastructure is expected to unite more than 1,200 active investors, 398 exporters, and up to 150 countries of presence, with a first-submission approval rate of 60% and pre-approval taking up to 24 hours.

With all partners integrated and regulatory approvals secured, Edenex is positioned to onboard its first cohort of exporters and institutional capital providers in the coming quarter. The platform’s modular architecture supports future interoperability with broader RWA ecosystems, including cross-border settlement networks and potential infrastructure initiatives within emerging economic blocs, where tokenization of commodity flows serves as a hedge against traditional currency corridor volatility.

Executive Commentary

Sergey Abisher, Head of New Projects at Edenex Platform:

“When I worked with exporters, every deal felt like an obstacle course: gather documents, send them to the bank, wait for a response, get rejected over some minor issue, redo everything, send again — rinse and repeat. Our platform eliminates that routine. We’ve automated 80% of the initial checks. Now exporters upload documents once, and investors see not just ‘some assets’ but a clear chain: contract, shipment, insurance, proof of delivery.”

Maxim К, Director of Product at Edenex:

“We’ve moved beyond pilot concepts — all counterparties are live, all regulatory checkpoints are cleared. The platform is now execution-ready. Our focus is on seamless orchestration between originators, funders, and data providers, with no single point of operational failure.”

Eva Gozman, CMO at Edenex:

“Institutional investors are no longer chasing hype; they demand asset-backed transparency with enforceable legal recourse. Edenex delivers exactly that — a compliant bridge between real-world export receivables and digital capital markets, without compromising on liquidity or governance.”

About Edenex

Edenex is a technology company specializing in digital solutions for global economic activity. The company develops compliance-first B2B infrastructure for automating export transactions, trade finance, and asset tokenization, with a focus on reducing operational friction for exporters and expanding investment opportunities in asset-backed instruments. The platform operates at the intersection of international trade and digital finance, ensuring legal integrity, automation, and access to liquidity across 60 countries.