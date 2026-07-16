24Seven Commerce Enhances Lightspeed-Shopify Integration to Help Retailers Automate Inventory and Order Sync

San Jose, CA, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — 24Seven Commerce, a retail technology company specializing in point-of-sale integration and analytics solutions, announced enhancements to its Lightspeed-Shopify integration solution as more retailers adopt omnichannel selling and seek reliable, automated connections between in-store systems and online sales channels. The trend reflects a broader shift among small and mid-sized retailers toward omnichannel operations that reduce manual work and improve data accuracy.

A Growing Integration Challenge

As more Lightspeed users expand into eCommerce through platforms like Shopify, many face a common operational hurdle: keeping inventory, pricing, and order data synchronized across systems that were not originally designed to work together. Manual data entry and disconnected reporting tools can lead to overselling, pricing mismatches, and delayed order fulfillment — issues that become more pronounced as transaction volume grows.

Octopus Bridge: A Middleware Solution

24Seven Commerce addresses this challenge through Octopus Bridge, its middleware platform built to synchronize inventory, orders, and product data between Lightspeed POS and eCommerce platforms such as Shopify. The integration is designed to run in the background, updating information across systems without requiring retailers to manage the process manually.

“Retailers using Lightspeed are telling us the same thing: they need their POS and online store to function as one system, not two. Octopus Bridge was built specifically to close that gap, so store owners can spend less time reconciling data and more time running their business,” said AJ Jindal, CEO of 24Seven Commerce.

Benefits for Retailers

Retailers using Octopus Bridge can benefit from real-time inventory synchronization between Lightspeed and Shopify, automatic product updates, faster web order downloads into Lightspeed POS, and reduced stock mismatches across sales channels. These operational improvements help minimize overselling, improve order accuracy, and save valuable time as businesses scale across multiple storefronts.

Adding AI-Driven Analytics

Alongside Octopus Bridge, 24Seven Commerce also offers Retail Advisor, an AI-powered retail analytics tool built for Lightspeed POS users. Retail Advisor analyzes sales and inventory data to surface trends and reporting insights that would otherwise require manual spreadsheet work, giving retailers a clearer view of performance across locations and channels.

“Integration solves the data connectivity problem. Analytics solves the decision-making problem. Retail Advisor gives Lightspeed merchants a way to understand what their data is actually telling them, without needing a dedicated analytics team,” said AJ Jindal, CEO of 24Seven Commerce.

Industry Context

The demand for tighter POS-to-eCommerce integration reflects a wider pattern across the retail sector, as independent and multi-location retailers increasingly rely on automation and AI retail reporting tools to compete with larger, more resourced competitors.

Looking Ahead

24Seven Commerce says it plans to continue expanding Octopus Bridge’s integration coverage and refining Retail Advisor’s reporting capabilities based on direct feedback from Lightspeed merchants.

“Our focus is on solving the practical, day-to-day problems retailers actually deal with. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to as we keep building,” said AJ Jindal.

Retailers looking to improve inventory accuracy and automate Lightspeed-Shopify operations can learn more at: https://www.24sevencommerce.com/lightspeed-pos-shopify-integration/

About 24Seven Commerce

24Seven Commerce provides retail integration and automation solutions that connect POS systems with eCommerce platforms and online marketplaces. Its flagship middleware, Octopus Bridge, helps retailers automate inventory, product, and order synchronization across channels while improving operational efficiency and reducing manual work.