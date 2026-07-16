The Wellington Resort, Newport waterfront landmark, offered for sale.

NEWPORT, RI, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Wellington Resort, a landmark waterfront hospitality property located at the intersection of Thames Street and Wellington Avenue in Newport, has been listed for sale by David Huberman and Mike Sweeney of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Occupying 5.27 acres in the heart of the waterfront district, the property provides panoramic views of Newport Harbor, Goat Island, the Newport Bridge, and Narragansett Bay, steps from Newport’s dining, shopping, marinas, and attractions. This offering represents one of the city’s most significant waterfront investment opportunities.

The resort is currently comprised of 52 two-bedroom suites with water views spanning four buildings, complemented by a full suite of amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, a fitness center, and 208 on-site parking spaces. Adding to its unique appeal, the property has secured zoning approval allowing for the conversion of the existing 52-unit transient guest facility into 152 one-bedroom hotel units.

“Opportunities to acquire a waterfront hospitality asset of this scale are exceptionally rare in Newport and throughout the Northeast,” said David Huberman, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. “The Wellington Resort offers a unique combination of location, scale, and future opportunity in the heart of one of New England’s most desirable coastal destinations.”

The offering adds to a growing portfolio of commercial assignments handled by Huberman and Sweeney, including the recent $3,725,000 sale of Diego’s Cantina and Rejects Beer Co. at 116 and 124 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.

For pricing and additional information, contact David Huberman at (401) 316- 6051 / dhuberman@gustavewhite.com, or Mike Sweeney at (401) 862-0164 / msweeney@gustavewhite.com.

About Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is a full-service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White is celebrating over 100 years in business as a leader in the luxury market and became one of Sotheby’s International Realty’s first affiliates in 1976. For more details, please visit https://www.sothebysrealty.com/gustavewhitesir/eng/