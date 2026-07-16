The Knife Connection Carries ESEE Favorites Like the Laser Strike and Accessories

Grove City, OH, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — The ESEE Laser Strike is one of the most versatile, and one of the best-received models in ESEE’s catalog. Highly utilitarian and endowed with numerous unique and value-adding features, it is easily one of the best ESEE knives in their collection.

The heart of the ESEE Laser Strike is, like other ESEE knives, a 1095 steel blade, but whereas most other knives in their catalog sport drop point profiles, the Laser Strike is endowed with a spear point blade, that is useful for a wide range of camp chores.

Like other ESEE knives, the Laser Strike has comfortable jimping on the spine that improves control when the knife is held in a saber grip, along with a generous choil that serves to improve control and indexing in more standard grips.

But the Laser Strike also has a few other tricks up its sleeve. Two of these have to do with the handle scales that come with the knife, and which are made of high-durability synthetic that never will need any special care or maintenance.

For one, the scales are removable, and the skeletonization of the tang is such that there is a cylindrical void in a hollow between the scales that is simply perfect for the storage of a small ferrocerium rod, also known as a fire steel.

Of course, a fire steel only represents one way to make a fire in the field, and one of the handle scales also has a bow drill divot machined into it, so the knife itself can be used as your bow drill socket if you ever want to make a friction fire following that method.

Like many other ESEE knives, the Laser Strike also comes with a Kydex sheath that can be rigged in a variety of different ways in addition to tip-down on the belt via the included clip plate. It can also be rigged for scout carry, cross draw, pack carry and more.

The Knife Connection carries the ESEE Laser Strike along with other popular ESEE knives, but more importantly, it carries numerous supporting accessories for the model.

In their catalog there are numerous custom handle scales for knives, and many of them are compatible with the Laser Strike, so you can personalize your EDC fixed blade however you like, or make it more visible so it won’t be lost if placed down in the field.

For more information on the ESEE Laser Strike or the accessories The Knife Connection carries for it, visit their website or get in touch with them at 614-277-8937 or at Support@TheKnifeConnection.com.