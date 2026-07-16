The Bookroom Art Press Announces Its Continued Focus on Limited Edition Fine Art Prints

Hove, UK, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Bookroom Art Press, based in Hove, continues to strengthen its reputation as gallerists and publishers of limited edition fine art prints. Since its establishment in 2008, the gallery has remained dedicated to publishing carefully curated editions that celebrate artistic excellence, craftsmanship, and the enduring value of original printmaking traditions. This commitment allows collectors and art enthusiasts to discover works that reflect both historical significance and contemporary creativity.

A Specialist in Limited Edition Fine Art Prints

A Carefully Curated Publishing Programme

The Bookroom Art Press specialises in the publication of limited edition fine art prints that showcase exceptional artistic quality. Every edition is selected with care and published to maintain high standards of presentation and authenticity. The gallery’s publishing programme reflects a long-term commitment to preserving important artistic traditions while introducing distinctive works from established and emerging artists.

Celebrating Historic Printmaking and Artistic Heritage

British Grosvenor School

The Bookroom Art Press has developed a recognised specialism in publishing prints after work by linocut artists of the British Grosvenor School (1925-1940). These works remain admired for their striking compositions, technical skill, and lasting influence on British printmaking.

Neo-Romantic School

The gallery also specialises in prints after paintings of the Neo-Romantic School (1930-1950). This carefully curated selection highlights a significant period in British art history and demonstrates the gallery’s dedication to preserving influential artistic movements through limited edition fine art prints.

American Provincetown Printmakers

Another area of expertise includes the woodcut work of the American Provincetown printmakers (1914-1950). These publications celebrate an important chapter in printmaking history while offering collectors access to thoughtfully published editions.

Established and Emerging Artists

Alongside historic movements, The Bookroom Art Press publishes work by established and emerging artists from both sides of the Atlantic. This balanced approach creates a collection that honours tradition while embracing fresh artistic perspectives.

The Story Behind The Bookroom Art Press

From a Bookroom to a Dedicated Gallery

The Bookroom Art Press began in 2008 in the basement of an independent bookshop in Brighton. The storage area was known as “the Bookroom,” inspiring the business name that continues today. As the publishing programme expanded, the gallery relocated to its dedicated premises in Hove.

A Gallery in Hove

Today, The Bookroom Art Press is located along a cobbled mews adjoining First and Second Avenue, just one block from the beach and the sea in Hove. This welcoming setting reflects the gallery’s ongoing commitment to presenting limited edition fine art prints within an inspiring environment for collectors and visitors alike.

Continuing a Commitment to Fine Art Publishing

The Bookroom Art Press remains committed to publishing limited edition fine art prints that combine artistic integrity with careful craftsmanship. By focusing on significant historical movements alongside established and emerging artists, the gallery continues to offer thoughtfully curated editions that celebrate the enduring appeal of fine art printmaking. Its dedication to Art print limited edition publishing reflects an ongoing commitment to quality, authenticity, and the appreciation of exceptional printed artworks.

To learn more about Art print limited edition collections published by The Bookroom Art Press, or to enquire about available editions, please contact The Bookroom Art Press on 07729771249.