ClimAIteTRACK: Highlighting the Dynamic Premium Pricing Model Function

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — While climate change is debated in political and environmental circles, the insurance industry understands that climate change is real and severe, damage causing weather events are becoming more frequent and creating more insurable losses. ClimAIteTRACK is a new analytics tool designed to help insurance companies and related organizations understand a specific area’s past and potential future climate risk. An insurance company’s main source of revenue is from premiums paid by households and businesses for residential and commercial property policies and precisely managing those premiums is crucial in mitigating and pooling losses created by climate change driven weather events. Flooding from hurricanes, wildfires and severe storm activity are the main drivers for advanced wear and tear and impact damage in physical assets and infrastructure and using advanced analytics can provide a clearer picture of one area’s current environmental situation. Insurance companies and related entities can make better business decisions with better analytics and simplified assessments.

The Rundown on ClimAIteTRACK

The insurance industry relies on data to maintain profitable operations and ClimAIteTRACK is a powerful data analytics tool that can help carriers and other related organizations make better business decisions. ClimAIteTRACK uses proprietary API calls to acquire an array of weather metrics and data both current and historical. By using complex multi-layered analysis and calculations, ClimAIteTRACK generates data driven climate assessments and grading that delivers a clear environmental picture for any specific locations. A unique Environmental Assessment Grade (EAG) provides an easy to understand past exposure, risk scale and potential future losses for the target area. The second measure is the Climate Volatility Index (CVI) which generates a percentage of all increasing weather metrics and indicates by aggregate view the area’s climate risk for severe weather events. ClimAIteTRACK’s modular design enables efficient customization of formula operations and data acquisition to meet the specific needs of the insurance business or the specific region being analyzed. Advanced data acquisition, flexible data handling and layered analytics are key features that position ClimAIteTRACK as a practical and powerful tool for the insurance industry.

Flexible Products for the Current Landscape

The concept of climate change has been a hotly debated topic over the last several decades but the reality is that severe weather and environmental changes are driving damage related losses in residential and commercial infrastructure and assets. The changing business climate for carriers calls for new and dynamic products that are better suited for higher risk clients and situations. ClimAIteTRACK can enable insurers the ability to offer the Dynamic Premium Pricing Model (DPPM) where appropriate. DPPM works with ClimAIteTRACK and is a mode that can be activated per policyholder or within a batch. When the DPPM function is enabled, ClimAIteTRACK analytics are performed on frequency which can be set via management console at bi-annually, quarterly and monthly. With DPPM, premium adjustments can be set more frequently, increasing premium revenue over regular, yearly renewals and reporting charges are increased as EAG and CVI generation is more frequent in this mode. Client facing marketing elements are available to ensure full transparency and stronger client ‘bridges’.

Better Business Decisions

Premium revenue is the largest and most important revenue stream for insurance companies and mitigating weather causing losses come directly from optimizing policy charges for each individual client. ClimAIteTRACK generates data driven climate assessments and grading that is used for strategizing upward premium adjustments for each individual client. ClimAIteTRACK analytics can help drive premium revenue with more frequent and targeted premium and policy charge increases. ClimAIteTRACK technology also generates marketing elements that can be used in client facing communications such as ebills, paper bills and online invoices. Graphical and easy to understand, ClimAIteTRACK Elements can help clients understand increases while building stronger brand loyalty. DPPM functionality builds on the basic ClimAIteTRACK mission and creates more opportunities to drive premium revenue.

A New Tool for the Insurance Industry

ClimAIteTRACK is a data analytics platform that generates Environmental Assessment Grades and Climate Volatility Indexes for a specified area or region. By gathering weather metrics and data points, the technology can provide a clearer picture on one specific location’s past climate exposure and potential for future risk, giving insurance businesses and related organizations data they need to manage premium revenue and make better business decisions. The DPPM function within the ClimAIteTRACK ecosystem enables carriers the ability to offer dynamically priced insurance products that can cater to higher risk policyholders, generating more opportunities for premium revenue increases. In addition to premium revenue management, ClimAIteTRACK can generate client-facing marketing elements, offering transparency and building stronger relationships with policyholders. Currently in version 2, the third generation of ClimAIteTRACK will feature a DPPM function evaluator, increased analytical layers, sample marketing elements and higher detail commentary on reporting and assessments. ClimAIteTRACK 3.0 will be available in late Q3. Visit the Evaluation Portal for the current version of the platform: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/