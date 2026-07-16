Urban Lighting (Illumination) Plan for Heze, Shandong Released

Heze City, China, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, the reporter learned from the Urban Administration Bureau of Heze City, Shandong Province that the Heze Urban Lighting (Illumination) Plan (2021-2035) (hereinafter referred to as the Plan) has been officially issued. The Plan aims to systematically enhance the construction and management of urban lighting, establish a comprehensive and technologically advanced urban lighting system, further beautify the night landscape, optimize the living environment, and boost the city’s charm and residents’ sense of happiness.

The Plan adheres to the principles of function first, people-oriented, comfortable perception, safe operation, and energy conservation, and is formulated in strict accordance with relevant national, provincial, and municipal technical standards and specifications.

It sets the goal of creating high-quality, safe, energy-saving, intelligent, and aesthetic lighting to foster a healthy, comfortable, and attractive urban night environment. The Plan envisions an urban lighting system that is more comfortable, environmentally appealing, safer, more energy-efficient, and intelligently managed, so as to meet residents’ aspirations for a better life, improve their quality of life and well-being, and support the comprehensive and rapid socio-economic development of Heze.

To achieve these objectives, the Plan lays out a series of detailed measures:

1. Hierarchical Lighting Management

Different illumination levels and strategies are assigned based on regions and spaces, with the core aim of eliminating energy waste while meeting functional, safety, and comfort requirements.

Level 1 Lighting: Expressways and main roads

Level 2 Lighting: Secondary roads

Level 3 Lighting: Branch roads, alleyways, and residential areas

2. Color Temperature Control

General traffic roads: medium color temperature

Administrative centers and city gateways: high color temperature

Old town areas and secondary roads: low color temperature

Overall control: 2000-4000K for urban streetlights; up to 5000K for solar streetlights in suburban areas

3. Light Source Selection

In principle, LED (light-emitting diode) light sources shall be adopted, featuring high luminous efficacy, good color quality, strong controllability, green energy-saving properties, and healthy, comfortable lighting.

4. Intelligent Control

Intelligent equipment will be continuously upgraded to improve management efficiency, enable refined governance, implement demand-based dimming for energy conservation, and further enhance the level of intelligent management.

Landscape Lighting

The Plan defines four major categories of landscape lighting to showcase Heze’s unique character:

City Gateways: Lighting for urban squares, railway stations, airports, and highway interchanges to display the new look of Heze.

Waterfront Landscapes: Lighting along the Zhaowang River, Huandi River, Zhushui River, and Dingtao New River. Under the glow of lights, the water, greenery, bridges, and pavilions will present Heze’s distinctive waterside garden scenery.

Historic Districts: Lighting for the Ancient Caozhou City and the Huancheng River, highlighting the thousand-year history of the ancient city (round outside, square inside) and narrating Heze’s local cultural stories.

Modern Avenues: Architectural lighting along main roads such as Zhonghua Road, Renmin Road, Changjiang Road, and Fuxing Avenue, reflecting the rapidly evolving modern urban landscape.

Light Pollution Prevention and Control

The Plan attaches great importance to light pollution control. Through rational planning, scientific design, and effective management of artificial light sources, it aims to prevent or mitigate negative impacts from excessive or improper outdoor lighting on human health, ecological environment, astronomical observation, energy consumption, and public safety. Key measures include:

Restricting obtrusive light and controlling glare

Implementing the strictest anti-light-pollution measures in Zone E1 (national parks, nature reserves, or areas near observatories), where no nightscape lighting is allowed on building facades

Power Supply System

Safety Compliance: Conform to the current national standard Code for Design of Power Supply and Distribution Systems; anti-electric leakage measures must be adopted to ensure electricity safety.

Intelligent Management: Actively utilize intelligent control equipment to realize remote monitoring, refined management, and time-segmented dimming for energy conservation.

Maintenance Standardization: Combine regular inspections with dynamic management to ensure the normal operation of all lighting facilities.

The promulgation of the Plan marks that Heze’s urban lighting construction and management have entered a new stage of development. It is of great significance for improving urban lighting quality, enhancing comprehensive urban competitiveness, and increasing public welfare, and will provide solid nighttime environmental support for the city’s high-quality development. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights