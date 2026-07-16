IPNetwork Monitor Adds Native PostgreSQL Monitoring and One-Click Zabbix Import to Its Self-Hosted Platform

Dayton, United States, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — IPNetwork Monitor LLC has released a major update to its self-hosted network and server monitoring platform, adding native PostgreSQL database monitoring, a simplified way to import Zabbix templates, smarter automatic device discovery, and continued support for AI-assisted operations through a built-in MCP (Model Context Protocol) server. The release is aimed at small and mid-sized businesses and managed service providers that want to modernize their monitoring workflows while keeping full control of their infrastructure data on-premises.

The update reflects a broader goal for the platform: reducing the manual setup and specialist knowledge traditionally required to monitor mixed environments, without pushing sensitive telemetry into third-party cloud services.

Native PostgreSQL Monitoring Without Extra Tooling

A central feature of the release is native PostgreSQL monitoring built directly into the platform. Using standard PostgreSQL client libraries, the software connects to database servers and collects health and performance metrics without custom scripts, agents, or external add-ons.

Paired with a dedicated database server template, administrators can track key indicators such as connection counts, query performance, replication status, and resource usage directly from the monitoring client. The result is integrated visibility into database health alongside the rest of the infrastructure, helping teams detect and resolve issues sooner without building and maintaining separate monitoring pipelines.

Simplified Migration from Zabbix

The release also makes moving from Zabbix considerably easier. Users can now import Zabbix templates directly within the monitoring client, removing the need for manual XML editing or intermediary conversion tools.

This lowers the barrier for teams migrating from Zabbix or running a hybrid setup, allowing them to bring an existing template library into IPNetwork Monitor with minimal configuration. Imported templates can be reused or adapted for similar devices and services, which speeds up rollout in new environments and shortens the time it takes to get on-premises monitoring fully operational.

Smarter Device Discovery and Broader Template Coverage

Automatic network discovery has been improved to recognize common device types on the local network, including printers, routers, switches, firewalls, and UPS units. When an SNMP-enabled device is found, the platform applies the matching template automatically, so the device begins reporting relevant metrics without manual setup.

Template coverage has been expanded as well, with additional device and application templates for recent versions of database servers, web servers, and directory services, among other core systems. Template inheritance is now more flexible, allowing templates to be renamed and split into variants for different application versions – useful for organizations standardizing monitoring across a range of software releases.

Performance for Larger Environments

For deployments running large numbers of active monitors, the monitoring service has been optimized to improve polling performance. This helps maintain stable, timely data collection as the monitored footprint grows, which is particularly relevant for service providers and organizations scaling their infrastructure.

Continued Support for AI-Assisted, On-Premises Operations

Building on the platform’s earlier MCP Server release, this version continues to expose a built-in MCP server that connects AI assistants and developer tools to the on-premises monitoring environment. Through a compatible AI client or IDE integration, teams can carry out routine tasks in natural language – adding or updating hosts and monitors, adjusting alert rules and schedules, querying current status and historical trends, and retrieving reports.

Because the interface is designed to operate in restricted and air-gapped environments, monitoring data stays within the customer’s network while teams benefit from AI-assisted automation. This gives security-conscious organizations a practical path from manual monitoring toward AI-assisted operations without introducing external dependencies or exposing telemetry to outside providers.

“Our customers want modern, AI-assisted workflows, but not at the cost of handing their monitoring data to someone else’s cloud,” said Howard Clark, Software Engineer at IPNetwork Monitor LLC. “This release is about removing friction – native database monitoring, easier migration from Zabbix, and automatic discovery – while keeping everything under the customer’s own control.”

About IPNetwork Monitor

IPNetwork Monitor is a self-hosted monitoring solution for teams that want full control over their infrastructure data. It covers servers, workstations, network devices, and web applications through a flexible, easy-to-manage platform, and supports more than 40 monitoring protocols, including SNMP, WMI, PING, TCP, UDP, HTTPS checks, database polling, mail server checks, system resource monitoring, bandwidth measurement, and SSH script execution.

The update is available now for Windows and can be downloaded from the IPNetwork Monitor website.