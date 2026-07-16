Berd & Klauss Advises Employers to Prioritize Green Card Planning as Workforce Retention Becomes a Business Imperative

USA, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss is urging companies to see employment-based green card preparation as a long-term workforce retention strategy rather than just an immigration perk, as organizations nationwide continue to fight for highly educated workers.

Many companies spend a lot of time and money hiring foreign talent with temporary work visas, but often don’t plan for permanent residency until their employees start looking for chances elsewhere. Early green card sponsorship can promote employee retention, increase workforce stability, and lessen disruptions brought on by immigration uncertainty, according to Berd & Klauss.

“Today’s employers recognize that attracting skilled professionals is only part of the equation,” said Patrick Klauss from Berd & Klauss. “Retaining that talent requires thoughtful workforce planning, and employment-based immigration plays an increasingly important role in achieving that goal.”

The firm notes that evolving immigration policies, fluctuating processing timelines, and increased competition for specialized professionals have made long-term immigration planning more important than ever. Businesses that develop structured sponsorship strategies are often better positioned to support employee retention while maintaining operational continuity.

Berd & Klauss recommend employers regularly evaluate their immigration programs by focusing on:

Identifying employees who may qualify for employment-based permanent residency

Beginning sponsorship discussions earlier in the employment relationship

Coordinating immigration planning with workforce and succession planning

Keeping correct employment records during the sponsorship procedure

Keeping an eye on legislative changes that could have an impact on employment-based immigration

The firm also encourages employers to educate managers and human resources teams about the strategic value of immigration planning, helping ensure important deadlines and sponsorship opportunities are not overlooked.

“Employment-based immigration should be viewed as part of an organization’s broader talent management strategy,” said Patrick Klauss from Berd & Klauss. “A proactive approach can provide greater certainty for both employers and employees while supporting long-term business growth.”

Berd & Klauss is dedicated to assisting employers in navigating difficult immigration regulations while creating workable, compliance-focused plans that promote organizational success as firms continue to grow and compete in a changing labor market. As a trusted green card lawyer in NYC, the firm also helps organizations align long-term immigration strategy with practical business needs.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

Media Contact:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Phone: (212) 461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com

Website: https://berdklauss.com/