Berd & Klauss Releases Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Immigration Outlook as Businesses Navigate H-1B Changes and Rising Compliance Risks

USA, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — As U.S. employers continue to adapt to evolving immigration policies and increasing compliance obligations, Berd & Klauss has released its Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Immigration Outlook, offering practical legal insights to help businesses attract and retain international talent while minimizing regulatory risks.

The research outlines a number of events that may impact employment-based immigration in 2026, including modifications to H-1B visa preparation, increased examination of employer-sponsored applications, changing compliance requirements, and continuing green card processing concerns. These variables still have an impact on hiring decisions made by businesses in manufacturing, healthcare, technology, finance, and other sectors that depend on highly qualified international workers.

Businesses are better positioned to stay competitive in today’s quickly evolving labor market if they approach immigration as a strategic workforce planning endeavor rather than a last-minute administrative procedure, according to Berd & Klauss.

“Immigration compliance has become a key component of business risk management,” said Patrick Klauss from Berd & Klauss. “Companies that proactively review their sponsorship strategies, documentation practices, and workforce planning can reduce uncertainty while maintaining access to international talent.”

Employers are urged by the outlook to assess their present immigration initiatives by concentrating on:

Long-term labor planning that goes beyond the yearly cycles of H-1B registration

Procedures for verifying employment eligibility and compliance

Other visa choices for professionals with advanced degrees

Green card sponsorship tactics for retaining staff

Getting ready for upcoming changes in regulations

Immigration planning has grown more crucial for companies looking to grow, foster innovation, and ensure business continuity as the competition for skilled workers intensifies.

Berd & Klauss notes that employers should regularly review immigration policies and procedures to ensure they remain aligned with current legal requirements and evolving business needs.

“Our objective is to help employers make informed decisions before immigration issues become business challenges,” said Patrick Klauss from Berd & Klauss. “A proactive legal strategy often leads to smoother hiring processes and greater long-term workforce stability.”

The firm’s Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Immigration Outlook is intended to help employers understand the current immigration landscape and prepare for the remainder of the year with greater confidence. As a trusted H1B visa lawyer in NYC, the firm also provides strategic guidance on navigating complex visa challenges and compliance requirements.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

Media Contact:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Phone: (212) 461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com

Website: https://berdklauss.com/