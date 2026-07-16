Introducing BizzContacts: A New B2B Contact Data & Sales Intelligence Platform for Modern Revenue Teams

New York, United States, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — BizzContacts LLC announced the official launch of BizzContacts, a new platform that helps sales and marketing teams discover verified decision-makers, identify high-intent prospects, and accelerate revenue growth through accurate B2B contact data, buying signals, and intent data.

As businesses increasingly rely on data-driven prospecting, BizzContacts enters the market with a mission to simplify how organizations connect with the right people. The platform combines verified business contacts, direct phone numbers, business email addresses, LinkedIn profile information, company insights, buying signals, and intent data within a secure, cloud-based platform.

Designed for modern revenue teams, BizzContacts enables users to create an account, access the platform online, search for verified business professionals, and identify qualified prospects through powerful search and filtering capabilities. By providing reliable contact data and actionable sales intelligence, the platform helps businesses reduce prospecting time, improve outreach accuracy, and generate more meaningful sales opportunities.

BizzContacts serves Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), Business Development Representatives (BDRs), Account Executives (AEs), Demand Generation Managers, Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Managers, Revenue Operations (RevOps) professionals, recruiters, agencies, consultants, and organizations seeking a smarter approach to B2B lead generation.

“Our vision is to make high-quality B2B contact data and sales intelligence accessible to businesses of all sizes,” said a spokesperson for BizzContacts. “By combining verified decision-maker data with buying signals and intent insights, we help revenue teams identify the right prospects, engage them with confidence, and build stronger sales pipelines.”

Key Features

Verified B2B decision-maker contact database

Business email addresses and direct phone numbers

LinkedIn profile information

Real-time buying signals and intent data

Company intelligence and prospect discovery

Advanced search and filtering

Secure SaaS platform with user signup and login

Built for sales, marketing, recruitment, and business development professionals

BizzContacts is now available globally, enabling businesses to discover verified contacts, prioritize high-value prospects, and make data-driven decisions that accelerate business growth.

About BizzContacts

BizzContacts LLC is a B2B Contact Data Provider and Marketing & Sales Intelligence company. Through its cloud-based SaaS platform, BizzContacts helps organizations connect with verified decision-makers using accurate B2B contact data, business email addresses, direct phone numbers, LinkedIn profile information, buying signals, and intent data. The company is committed to helping modern revenue teams prospect more effectively, generate qualified opportunities, and drive sustainable business growth.