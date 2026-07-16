Eight “Small Street Lamps” Light Up the Road to People’s Wellbeing in Guangyuan, Sichuan

Guangyuan City, China, 2026-07-16 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, resident representatives from Huangzesi Community, Shangxi Subdistrict, Lizhou District, Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province, sent a joint thank-you letter and a silk banner inscribed with “Bright lamps light the way forward; care for people warms the heart”. Behind this heartwarming scene lies a “bright” story brought by eight brand-new solar street lamps…

It is reported that street lamps along Zhaoqiao Road in Huangzesi Community had become old and provided insufficient lighting, causing great inconvenience to residents traveling at night. The Guangyuan Urban Lighting Affairs Center acted promptly, arranging technicians to conduct on-site surveys and formulate a lighting upgrade plan.Considering the community’s actual power supply conditions and the demand for energy conservation and environmental protection, the center decided to replace and install 8 sets of solar street lamps for the community.

“During construction, staff overcame difficulties such as a tight schedule and heavy tasks, and completed the installation and commissioning of all street lamps before the Spring Festival,” Sun Youchun, Director of the Urban Lighting Affairs Center, told reporters.Now, when night falls, the new lamps on Zhaoqiao Road light up in order, and their soft radiance brightens the previously dim roads.

“This road used to be pitch-black at night, making it very inconvenient and unsafe for the elderly and children to walk,” said Resident Mr. Ma, looking at the brightly lit road with obvious joy.”Now the new lamps are installed, everything is bright, and we all feel much more secure!”

These eight solar street lamps have not only illuminated the “last mile” of residents’ journey home, but also warmed the hearts of the people, becoming the most touching small happiness for people’s livelihood during this Spring Festival. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights