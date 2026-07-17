MSMEHelp, Nashik Becomes Official UN WEPs Signatory to Champion World-Class Training for Women’s Advancement

Nashik, India, 2026-07-17 — /EPR Network/ — MSMEHelp, Nashik (India) is proud to announce that it has officially become a signatory to the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs). By joining thousands of forward-thinking business leaders globally, MSMEHelp reinforces its steadfast commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women across the workplace, marketplace, and community.

Established by UN Women and the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the WEPs serve as a primary vehicle for corporate delivery on the gender equality dimensions of the Sustainable Development Goals. a CPD Accredited and CPD Registered (UK) professional organization, MSMEHelp, Nashik continues to set global standards in capacity building, structured training, and inclusive business practices.

A Special Focus on Principle 4: Education and Training for Career Advancement

As a premier training organization led by CEng. Shreekant Patil, MSMEHelp, Nashik is uniquely positioned to champion Principle 4 (Education and Training). Recognized for delivering world-class training sessions at both national and international levels, MSMEHelp leverages its extensive educational framework to equip women entrepreneurs and professionals with advanced business skills, technological literacy, and leadership training. By offering specialized, high-impact capacity-building programs, they actively break down barriers to career advancement and ensure women have equal access to the tools needed to scale global enterprises.

Under the visionary leadership of CEng. Shreekant Patil, MSMEHelp, Nashik operates on the firm belief that empowering women entrepreneurs through targeted education and fostering inclusive work environments are absolutely essential for driving sustainable economic growth.

“Empowering women through world-class education and technical training isn’t just a social responsibility; it is the cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and a robust global business ecosystem.” — CEng. Shreekant Patil

Through this formal pledge as an official UN WEPs Signatory, MSMEHelp, Nashik commits to actively implementing the 7 Principles of WEPs:

Corporate Leadership: Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality. Equal Opportunity: Treat all women and men fairly at work — respect and support human rights and non-discrimination. Health & Safety: Ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all women and men workers. Education & Training (Core Focus): Promote education, training, and professional development for women through world-class national and international training sessions. Enterprise & Supply Chain: Implement enterprise development, supply chain, and marketing practices that empower women. Community & Advocacy: Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy. Measurement & Reporting: Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality.

About CEng. Shreekant Patil: CEng. Shreekant Patil is an internationally acclaimed mentor, researcher, author, and the founder of PARENTNashik (India), an enterprise exporting 100% of its products to Europe. With over 30 years of industrial experience, he holds esteemed global associations, serving as an authorized signatory at the World Bank Group’s IFC-GLC (International Finance Corporation), an IPL Expert at UNESCO, a Resource Person at the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF), and a member of the UNESCO Chair on Global Health and Education (GHE). A Chartered Engineer (CEng) with DGFT and a Valuer, he is nominated to the roster of experts at the UNFCCC and acts as an expert policy maker at IPBES.

His extensive leadership portfolio includes serving as Committee Chairman at the NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA, Vice President at IBSEA, GFID, and MSMECCII, and Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium. He is an official mentor for premium government initiatives such as BHASKAR, Startup India, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, and MeitY Startup Hub, alongside institutions like IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. Certified as a Master Trainer by IFC-World Bank, NSDC (Skill India), and the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) MentorMe program, his mission is to promote self-employment, empower women entrepreneurs, support government funding schemes, and build global supply chains through ZED, Lean, and BIS-ISI standards, contributing directly to an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

To view the official public commitment, please : https://www.weps.org/company/msmehelp-nashik/