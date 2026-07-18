Invisible Touch Inc. Adds Ceramic Coating and Paint Protection Film to Bedford Auto Body Shop

BEDFORD, United States, 2026-07-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Invisible Touch Inc., a Bedford-based auto body shop established in 1984, has expanded its service menu to include professional ceramic coating and paint protection film (PPF) installation. The expansion responds to increasing demand from Greater Boston vehicle owners seeking long-term protection against the road salt, UV exposure, and environmental contaminants that characterize Massachusetts driving conditions.

Ceramic coating is a liquid polymer that bonds to the vehicle’s paint surface, creating a hydrophobic layer that repels water, road chemicals, and UV radiation. The shop offers both 9H-rated ceramic coatings and graphene ceramic coating, which provides enhanced heat resistance and reduced water spotting. Professional application includes full surface decontamination and paint correction to ensure proper bonding.

Paint protection film is a transparent urethane layer applied to high-impact areas of the vehicle, including the hood, front bumper, fenders, side mirrors, and rocker panels. The film absorbs physical impacts from road debris, rock chips, and minor abrasion before they reach the factory paint.

“Massachusetts drivers deal with road salt for five months, then UV and pollen for the other seven,” said Edwin Alexanderian, owner of Invisible Touch Inc. “Ceramic coating and PPF give vehicle owners a way to protect their paint investment without constant maintenance. The two products work together — the film handles physical impacts while the coating handles chemical exposure.”

Both services are available at Invisible Touch Inc.’s Bedford facility alongside the shop’s full auto body menu: collision repair, paintless dent repair, auto painting, paint correction, auto detailing, and wheel repair. Free estimates are provided for all services.

About Invisible Touch Inc.

Invisible Touch Inc. is a full-service auto body shop at 5 Y D Rd, Bedford, MA 01730 serving the Greater Boston metro area since 1984. Services include collision repair, paintless dent repair, ceramic coating, paint protection film, auto painting, and luxury vehicle body repair. Phone: (781) 271-9110. Website: www.invisibletouchinc.com.

Media Contact:

Edwin Alexanderian | (781) 271-9110 | invisibletouchab@gmail.com

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