BD Living Pty Ltd Sets New Standard as a Boutique Double Storey Home Builder in Perth

Perth, WA – BD Living Pty Ltd is proud to announce its growing reputation as a trusted boutique double storey home builder in Perth, delivering high-quality, custom-designed homes that match the lifestyle and needs of modern families.

As demand for luxury and personalised homes continues to rise in Perth, BD Living Pty Ltd is leading the way with a strong focus on design, quality, and client satisfaction. The company specialises in double storey homes that offer more space, better layouts, and long-term value for homeowners.

A New Approach to Custom Home Building

BD Living Pty Ltd takes a client-first approach to every project. Each home is designed to reflect the owner’s vision, lifestyle, and future needs. From the first meeting to the final handover, the team works closely with clients to ensure every detail is carefully planned and delivered.

This personalised process sets BD Living apart from standard builders. As a boutique double storey home builder Perth, the company focuses on quality over quantity, ensuring each home receives full attention and expert craftsmanship.

Premium Design and Build Solutions

The company offers complete design and construction services, including architectural planning, 3D design, and full project management. These services help clients visualise their homes before construction begins and ensure a smooth building process.

BD Living Pty Ltd also provides flexible design options, allowing clients to choose layouts, materials, and finishes that match their style. This includes luxury fittings, modern open-plan designs, and energy-efficient features that improve comfort and reduce long-term costs.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Perth Families

Double storey homes are becoming more popular in Perth due to rising land prices and the need for better space use. BD Living Pty Ltd helps homeowners maximise their land by building upward, creating functional and stylish living spaces without compromising outdoor areas.

The company’s homes are designed to suit different lifestyles, from growing families to professionals looking for modern living. Each project focuses on comfort, durability, and smart design.

Commitment to Quality and Excellence

BD Living Pty Ltd is committed to delivering high-quality construction using strong materials and skilled workmanship. Every project follows Australian building standards and local Perth regulations, ensuring safety and long-lasting results.

For more information about BD Living Pty Ltd, visit https://www.bdliving.com.au/

About BD Living Pty Ltd

BD Living Pty Ltd is a Perth-based construction company specialising in custom homes, double storey builds, home extensions, and renovations. Known for its personalised service and high-end design solutions, the company focuses on delivering homes that combine style, function, and long-term value.

Contact Information

Name: BD Living Pty Ltd

Phone: +61 405 837 933

Email: admin@bdliving.com.au

Address: Unit 4/35 Austin Ave, Maddington WA 6109, Australia