PowerHome Unveils Full Line of Multi-Spec Power Regulators & SCR Controllers to Solve Voltage Instability Pain Points

NEW YORK, United States, 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — PowerHome, a provider of professional power conditioning solutions, today announced the official launch of its brand-new full lineup of power regulators and SCR thyristor power controllers. Full technical details of the upgraded 1-Phase/3-Phase Power Regulator series are now available online, with the newly released product range engineered to resolve pervasive grid voltage instability that erodes appliance lifespans, interrupts commercial operations and drags down manufacturing productivity across residential, commercial and industrial markets globally.

Erratic grid voltage creates costly damage for homes, shops, medical labs and manufacturing plants globally, triggering device failure, unexpected downtime and safety risks. PowerHome’s newly released regulator lineup is built with upgraded control circuits and multi-layer protection to fully stabilize power output across all usage environments. The new product series features five core competitive strengths:

Full Global Voltage Model Coverage

It includes compact 220V single-phase modules and heavy-duty 380V three-phase controllers ranging from 6kW to 24kW, compatible with household grids, solar off-grid systems, medical devices and production lines.

It includes compact 220V single-phase modules and heavy-duty 380V three-phase controllers ranging from 6kW to 24kW, compatible with household grids, solar off-grid systems, medical devices and production lines. Universal Multi-signal Intelligent Control

All SCR units support 4–20mA, 0–5VDC and 0–10VDC input signals, paired with phase-shift negative feedback for ultra-precise regulation and seamless connection to mainstream PLC automation systems.

All SCR units support 4–20mA, 0–5VDC and 0–10VDC input signals, paired with phase-shift negative feedback for ultra-precise regulation and seamless connection to mainstream PLC automation systems. All-round Safety Protection Design

Built-in overcurrent, short-circuit and overtemperature safeguards, paired with large heat sinks and cooling fans, enable stable 24/7 heavy-load operation and extend the service life of internal components.

Built-in overcurrent, short-circuit and overtemperature safeguards, paired with large heat sinks and cooling fans, enable stable 24/7 heavy-load operation and extend the service life of internal components. Compact Body with Real-time Monitoring

Mini single-phase modules save installation space while supporting up to 40A current. LED indicator lights display real-time operating status for quick on-site troubleshooting. Contactless chips eliminate mechanical wear for long service life.

Mini single-phase modules save installation space while supporting up to 40A current. LED indicator lights display real-time operating status for quick on-site troubleshooting. Contactless chips eliminate mechanical wear for long service life. Cost-efficient Tiered Pricing

Segmented pricing fits small household, retail and large industrial clients, allowing buyers to pick matching models without unnecessary extra costs.

Unstable power brings hidden losses to every electricity user,” said PowerHome’s Product Manager. “Our new SCR power regulators combine high precision, strong safety and wide compatibility, with a 20%-30% power margin reserved to guarantee steady performance under continuous heavy loads.”

The lineup fits diverse application scenarios: single-phase regulators protect home appliances; precision SCR models secure medical and commercial equipment; high-power three-phase units support round-the-clock industrial production; compact modules work well with solar generators and mobile off-grid power.

As automation and renewable energy demand rises, reliable power regulators have become critical industrial components. All PowerHome new products pass strict anti-interference and continuous load testing for stable, low-noise operation. Customers can view full technical parameters and consult professional matching advice via https://www.powerhome.com/power-regulator. The new regulators effectively reduce equipment failure rates and cut long-term maintenance costs for global users.

As a global supplier of power regulation devices, PowerHome offers a full spectrum of single/three-phase and SCR power regulators. With balanced safety structure and practical performance, it delivers steady power quality solutions for users across different industries worldwide.