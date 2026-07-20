KKM Media Launches Expanded Web Presence Covering Digital Marketing Services Across Bavaria

The owner-operated agency from Regensburg now provides dedicated regional service pages for small and medium-sized businesses throughout Bavaria

REGENSBURG, Germany, 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — KKM Media, an owner-operated full-service digital marketing agency based in Regensburg, today announced the launch of its significantly expanded web presence at https://kkmmedia.de. The new site structure covers the agency’s core services — social media management, paid advertising, search engine optimization, web design, and photo and video production — with dedicated pages for cities and regions across Bavaria.

The expansion responds to how small and medium-sized businesses actually look for marketing support: locally. Instead of presenting its services in general terms only, KKM Media now provides region-specific information for businesses throughout Bavaria, from the Oberpfalz region to the wider state.

“Small and medium-sized businesses don’t search for marketing support in the abstract — they search for it in their own city,” said Anas Al-Kaisi, co-founder and managing partner of KKM Media. “Our expanded web presence reflects how we work as an agency: data-driven, regionally rooted, and focused on measurable results.”

Founded by Anas Al-Kaisi and Luca Koller, KKM Media positions itself as a single partner for all digital channels. The agency’s service portfolio includes social media management, advertising campaigns on Google, Meta and TikTok, search engine optimization, web design, branding, graphic design, and professional photography and videography. To date, the two-person team has completed more than 50 projects for clients across Bavaria.

About KKM Media

KKM Media is an owner-operated, full-service digital marketing agency based in Regensburg, Bavaria (Germany). The agency supports small and medium-sized businesses with social media management, paid advertising, search engine optimization, web design, branding, and photo and video production. Combining a background in IT with marketing expertise, the founders follow a data-driven approach paired with creative execution. More information: https://kkmmedia.de

Media Contact

Anas Al-Kaisi Co-Founder & Managing Director, KKM Media Regensburg, Germany Phone: +49 160 3241005 Email: info@kkmmedia.de Website: https://kkmmedia.de