QUBYX Brings DICOM Calibration and 3D LUT Color Management Inside the PACS with the PerfectLum SDK

Wilmington, USA, 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — QUBYX, a developer of professional DICOM calibration and display color management software for the medical, creative, and broadcast industries, today announced the PerfectLum SDK , an application programming interface (API) that lets PACS and medical-imaging software manufacturers build full DICOM calibration, color management, and 3D LUT color support directly into their own applications. The SDK moves precise, pixel-level color control out of the display hardware and into the PACS itself — allowing a different calibration to be applied to each image on screen, matched to the modality it came from.

Why monitor-based DICOM calibration falls short

For decades, the DICOM calibration of a medical image has been a property of the monitor. A medical-grade display is calibrated to the DICOM Grayscale Standard Display Function (GSDF) for radiology, and every image routed to that screen is rendered through the single correction baked into the monitor’s hardware. That model works when one screen shows one kind of image. It breaks down on today’s reading stations, where a radiograph, a color-coded PET or SPECT overlay, a digital-pathology slide, and an ultrasound Doppler loop may all share the same display at the same time. A single monitor-wide calibration cannot be simultaneously correct for DICOM grayscale and for the several different color image types beside it.

The PerfectLum SDK resolves this by giving the PACS application direct control of the pixels. Because the application — not the monitor — now owns the color transform, it can apply the right correction to the right frame: a DICOM GSDF grayscale calibration in the radiology viewport, a perceptually uniform CIELAB color transform for a pseudo-color functional overlay, and a pathology-specific profile for a whole-slide image, each rendered correctly and consistently in its own window, all on the same screen and at the same moment. The calibration travels with the image and its modality, rather than being fixed to the panel.

Each modality gets its own 3D LUT: every input color is mapped to a corrected output, so the right calibration is applied per frame.

Per-modality DICOM calibration and 3D LUTs, applied per frame

Delivering the transform as a 3D LUT inside the application is what makes per-frame DICOM calibration possible. A 3D look-up table maps every input color to an explicitly chosen output color across the entire color volume — enough to carry GSDF or CIELAB response correction, white-point correction, gamut mapping, and channel-crosstalk compensation at once — where a traditional 1D curve or 3×3 matrix can only reshape each channel in isolation. The PerfectLum SDK handles the parsing, the ICC A2B/B2A LUT structures, and the perceptually correct application of the transform, so a manufacturer can add standards-compliant DICOM calibration and color management to a viewer or PACS client without building a color pipeline from scratch.

The display’s full behavior is captured as a 3D color profile — an ICC / 3D LUT file — which the PerfectLum SDK applies inside the PACS.

Crucially, this approach does not depend on the operating system or the monitor to honor an ICC profile — a long-standing gap, since most medical applications and desktop environments do not apply LUT-based display profiles reliably. By executing the transform within the application, the PerfectLum SDK delivers correct, consistent color and DICOM-conformant grayscale to every image it renders, on standard and medical-grade displays alike, and keeps a mixed fleet of screens visually matched.

“DICOM calibration in medical imaging has been a property of the monitor for thirty years, and that no longer fits how clinicians actually work. A modern reading station shows grayscale and several kinds of color image side by side, and no single screen-wide calibration can be right for all of them at once,” said Dr Marc Leppla, Chief Executive Officer of QUBYX.

“By opening the PerfectLum SDK, we let PACS manufacturers move pixel control into their own software and apply the correct 3D LUT to each frame — DICOM grayscale where it belongs, perceptual color where it belongs — without asking every hospital to replace its displays. It turns color management from a hardware constraint into a capability of the PACS.”

Availability: PerfectLum SDK for PACS manufacturers

The PerfectLum SDK is available now to PACS and medical-imaging software manufacturers, OEM partners, and integrators. It builds on QUBYX’s established PerfectLum DICOM calibration platform and the company’s open-source tools for 3D LUT and ICC profile generation and validation. Manufacturers interested in evaluation access and integration support can contact QUBYX at www.qubyx.com .