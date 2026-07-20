DPP Names Monique Claiborne Cardwell as New President & Chief Executive Officer

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) has selected Monique Claiborne Cardwell as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 14, 2026. She will report to the DPP Board of Directors.

Cardwell’s appointment follows a thoughtful and comprehensive national search led by Search Committee Chair Desa Burton and the DPP Ad Hoc CEO Search Committee to identify a leader to advance the organization’s mission, execute its strategic priorities and build upon its strong foundation of supporting economic growth across Delaware.

“Delaware is building an innovation economy that creates opportunity in every corner of our state and that requires bold leadership and strong partnerships,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Monique Claiborne Cardwell brings the experience, vision and collaborative approach to help us attract new investments, support the businesses that already call Delaware home and position our state for long-term economic growth. I look forward to working with her to ensure Delaware remains the best place in the country to start, scale and succeed in business.”

A nationally recognized economic development leader, Cardwell has 20 years of experience leading public-private partnerships, driving business investment and advancing regional competitiveness. She has built a career at the intersection of economic development, finance, government and global business, leading complex initiatives that create jobs, attract capital investment, and strengthen regional economies.

Most recently, she served as President & CEO of Greater Portland Inc., where she led the organization’s transformation into a high-performing regional economic development partnership. During her tenure, she strengthened relationships with business and government leaders, secured record public funding, expanded international partnerships and helped position the Portland region for long-term economic growth.

Prior to Greater Portland Inc., Cardwell advised companies on business incentives and location strategy, led post-bankruptcy financial recovery efforts for the City of Detroit, worked on global sustainability initiatives and began her career in investment banking. Her diverse background has equipped her to navigate complex public policy environments while building coalitions that deliver measurable economic results.

Cardwell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and a Master of Science degree from University College London. She has traveled to more than 50 countries and is passionate about building competitive, inclusive economies that create opportunities for businesses and residents alike.

“After an extensive nationwide search, we are excited to welcome Monique to Delaware Prosperity Partnership. She is exceptionally qualified and very well-positioned to lead DPP into its next chapter,” said Rodger Levenson, Co-Chair of the DPP Board of Directors. “Her experience in economic development, collaborative leadership style and proven ability to build strong public-private partnerships make her an outstanding choice to advance Delaware’s economic development priorities.”

Throughout the transition period, DPP’s Executive Committee and staff will continue to ensure continuity in leadership and operations until Cardwell assumes her role in September.