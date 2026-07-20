Softaken Releases Two-Way URL Encode/Decode Tool for Browser-Based Link Formatting

Munich, Germany, 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken Software today announced the launch of URL Encode/Decode tool, a free online utility designed to encode plain text into percent-encoded URLs and decode encoded strings into readable text. It is for developers and website builders who need to prepare query parameters, links or form data safely traveling through browsers and servers.

The tool works entirely within the user’s browser through JavaScript so that URLs and text entered in the tool are not transmitted to or stored on Softaken servers. The same interface allows users to switch between encoding and decoding without reloading the page.

Key features of URL Encode/Decode tool are:

Single interface for conversion between plain text/percent encoding in both directions

Local, client-side processing, no data is sent to any external servers

No account, registration or payment details are needed

Immediate output upon selection of Encode or Decode

Copy and clear controls to quickly reuse converted results.

Works Directly with Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari

“Special characters in a URL like spaces or ampersands can break a link or can make a server misread it,” said a representative from Softaken products. ” “The point of this tool is to do that conversion cleanly both ways so that people working on links or query strings don’t have to encode characters.

Now, Softaken Online Tools page is giving away URL Encode/Decode tool for free at: https://www.softaken.com/online/url-encode-decode/

About Softaken Software

Softaken Software is committed to taking the friction out of routine technical tasks with a growing catalog of browser-based tools that need no downloads or installation. The company’s methodology is based on providing developers and general users with a direct method to address common formatting and conversion needs, such as URL encoding, without involving third-party services in the process.

Media Relations

Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: softaken.com