E-Square Expands Industrial Safety Knowledge Hub with New Lockout Tagout Learning Resources

New series of Lockout Tagout Guides reinforces E-Square’s commitment to helping industries improve hazardous energy control, compliance, and workplace safety.

New Delhi, India, 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — E-Square Alliance, a global manufacturer and supplier of Lockout Tagout products and industrial safety solutions, today announced the expansion of its Industrial Safety Knowledge Hub with the launch of a new series of Lockout Tagout Guides. Developed to support safety professionals, maintenance teams, plant managers, and industrial organizations, the guides provide practical, technically accurate information to help strengthen hazardous energy control programs and improve workplace safety.

The newly launched guides are part of E-Square’s ongoing initiative to make reliable Lockout Tagout knowledge more accessible to industries worldwide. The company plans to continue expanding its educational library by publishing additional guides covering a wide range of Lockout Tagout applications, compliance requirements, industry best practices, and product selection topics.

“Effective Lockout Tagout programs begin with knowledge,” said a spokesperson for E-Square Alliance. “While providing high-quality Lockout Tagout products remains central to our business, we also believe that sharing practical safety knowledge helps organizations build stronger safety cultures, reduce risks, and improve compliance. These new guides are an important step in our long-term commitment to workplace safety education.”

Supporting Better Hazardous Energy Control

Improper control of hazardous energy continues to be one of the leading causes of serious workplace injuries during equipment installation, servicing, maintenance, and repair activities. Lockout Tagout procedures play a vital role in protecting workers by ensuring that machinery and equipment remain safely isolated until work has been completed and all personnel are clear.

Recognizing the need for practical, easy-to-understand educational resources, E-Square has developed its Lockout Tagout Guides to bridge the gap between regulatory requirements and real-world implementation. Rather than focusing solely on products, the guides explain the principles behind effective energy isolation and provide actionable information that safety professionals can apply in day-to-day operations.

Topics covered include hazardous energy identification, energy isolation methods, zero-energy verification, lockout procedures, group lockout practices, device selection, common implementation mistakes, and practical recommendations for improving workplace safety.

A Growing Library of Educational Resources

The newly introduced guides form part of E-Square’s expanding Industrial Safety Knowledge Hub, which is designed to support continuous learning across a wide range of industrial sectors.

In addition to the Lockout Tagout Guides, the knowledge hub includes:

A comprehensive Lockout Tagout Book covering core concepts, terminology, and best practices.

Educational blogs discussing industrial safety trends, compliance topics, and practical implementation strategies.

Technical white papers exploring complex Lockout Tagout challenges and industry developments.

Real-world case studies highlighting practical approaches to hazardous energy control.

Lockout Tagout videos demonstrating procedures, product applications, and safety practices.

Interactive LOTO quizzes designed to reinforce learning and improve understanding of key safety concepts.

Together, these resources provide safety professionals with multiple ways to build knowledge, refresh skills, and support employee awareness programs.

Designed for Safety Professionals Across Industries

The educational resources have been developed for professionals working across manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, mining, utilities, food processing, automotive, construction, heavy engineering, and other industrial sectors where hazardous energy control is critical.

Whether developing a new Lockout Tagout program or enhancing an existing one, organizations can use these materials to support training initiatives, improve employee awareness, and encourage consistent application of safe work practices.

The content has been created to address common questions faced by safety managers, maintenance engineers, supervisors, and operational teams, while aligning with widely recognized Lockout Tagout principles and international industry practices.

Supporting Long-Term Workplace Safety

As industrial processes become increasingly complex, the need for accessible, technically accurate safety information continues to grow. E-Square believes that education plays an essential role in helping organizations prevent accidents, reduce operational risks, and foster a proactive safety culture.

The company intends to expand its collection of Lockout Tagout Guides over the coming months, introducing new topics that address emerging industry requirements, frequently asked questions, product applications, implementation strategies, and practical workplace challenges. The long-term goal is to build one of the industry’s most comprehensive educational resources for hazardous energy control.

By combining educational content with practical industrial experience, E-Square aims to help organizations make informed decisions, strengthen compliance efforts, and improve worker protection during maintenance and servicing activities.

About E-Square Alliance

E-Square Alliance is a global manufacturer and supplier of Lockout Tagout products and industrial safety solutions. With more than two decades of experience, the company serves customers across diverse industries with an extensive portfolio of Lockout Tagout devices, LOTO services, safety products, training, and technical resources. Through continuous innovation and education, E-Square is committed to helping organizations improve hazardous energy control, enhance workplace safety, and support effective Lockout Tagout implementation.

For more information about E-Square’s Lockout Tagout Guides and other industrial safety resources, visit https://www.safetylock.net/learn-lockout-tagout/

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E-Square Alliance

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