Indian Homebuyers Are Choosing Property Advisory Over Traditional Brokerage

PropLilly CEO & Co-Founder Pushpa Latha says buyers now expect professional guidance before, during, and after purchasing a property, reflecting a growing preference for advisory-led real estate services over traditional brokerage.

BENGALURU, India, 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Homebuyers across India are placing greater importance on professional property advice as real estate purchases involve more than selecting the right home. According to PropLilly, buyers today want guidance that covers legal due diligence, financing, documentation, registration, and ongoing ownership responsibilities alongside property selection.

The change marks a broader shift in buyer expectations. While property listings have become easier to access, purchasing a home remains a process involving legal checks, financial commitments, regulatory compliance, and coordination between multiple stakeholders. Buyers are no longer satisfied with support that ends once a property is identified. They want confidence in every decision that follows.

This demand is particularly visible among first-time homebuyers, investors, non-resident Indians (NRIs), and families purchasing property in unfamiliar markets. For these buyers, professional advice helps answer questions that extend beyond pricing or location, including title verification, documentation, financing options, registration procedures, and long-term ownership considerations.

The growing preference for advisory-led services is also reshaping the role of real estate professionals. Rather than acting solely as intermediaries between buyers and sellers, advisory firms are expected to help clients understand risks, evaluate opportunities, coordinate essential services, and make informed decisions throughout the ownership process.

“Buying a home is one of the most significant financial decisions a person makes, yet many buyers still find themselves navigating documentation, compliance requirements, financing, and ownership formalities with limited guidance,” said Pushpa Latha, CEO & Co-Founder of PropLilly.

“We’re seeing buyers ask more informed questions before they commit. They want to understand what they are purchasing, what responsibilities come with ownership, and whether every step has been properly completed. That change is naturally increasing the value of professional property advisory”, Pushpa Latha added.

PropLilly has aligned its services with these changing expectations by supporting clients through multiple stages of property ownership. The company assists with property discovery, investment advisory, legal and documentation support, property verification, home loan assistance, registration coordination, Khata services, property management, and post-purchase support.

The need for expert advice has become more relevant as buyers recognise that a property purchase does not end with signing an agreement or completing registration. Ownership brings continuing legal, administrative, and financial responsibilities, making access to reliable guidance valuable well beyond the transaction itself.

For the real estate sector, this represents a gradual but important shift in how buyers evaluate professional services. Trust, transparency, and informed decision-making are becoming stronger differentiators than transaction support alone. Companies that help simplify ownership while reducing uncertainty are likely to play a larger role as buyer expectations continue to evolve.

About PropLilly

PropLilly is a property advisory and real estate services company that supports homebuyers, investors, non-resident Indians (NRIs), developers, and property owners throughout the property ownership process. Its services include property discovery, investment advisory, legal and documentation support, property verification, home loan assistance, registration coordination, Khata services, property management, and post-purchase support. By combining advisory expertise with operational assistance, PropLilly helps clients make informed property decisions with greater clarity and confidence.

Media Contact

PropLilly

Bengaluru, India

Phone: +91 63666 82577

Email: info@proplilly.com

Website: www.proplilly.com

WhatsApp: +91 63666 82577