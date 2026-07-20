Valor Bluffs to celebrate grand opening with community event

BONNE TERRE, Mo., 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — A longtime local golf course is swinging into a new chapter! Valor Bluffs invites the community to celebrate its grand opening with a special community event on July 11, marking the transformation of the former par-3 course into a destination dedicated to recreation, remembrance and service.

Located at 15401 Turley School Road in Bonne Terre, Valor Bluffs has been reimagined under new ownership while preserving the spirit of the course once operated by local educators. The newly branded nine-hole course honors the men and women who serve their communities and features a memorial dedicated to fallen first responders, creating a place for reflection, remembrance and celebration of their lives.

“Valor Bluffs was created to be more than just a golf course,” said owner Craig Taylor. “We wanted to build a place where families, friends and neighbors can gather while also recognizing the sacrifices made by those who protect and serve our communities. This course has long been a part of Bonne Terre, and we’re honored to continue its legacy while creating new opportunities to give back.”

Set on 40 scenic acres, the nine-hole course spans 1,210 yards and features rolling hills, water hazards and over 20 sand traps. Guests can enjoy picturesque views from decks and patios surrounding the clubhouse overlooking a lake and fountain.

Guests will also find expanded food and beverage offerings, including hot and cold handheld sandwiches, brats, hot dogs, pizza and snacks. A full-service outdoor bar is located adjacent to the clubhouse, while The Turn, a satellite bar positioned between hole 3 and 4, offers drinks and refreshments on the course. New promotions, including happy hour specials, discounts for first responders and military members and live entertainment, will be introduced throughout the season.

Valor Bluffs accommodates open play and online tee-time reservations, offers complimentary expanded parking and has created approximately 30 jobs. The venue is also available for private events and buyouts.

The community is invited to attend the July 11 grand opening celebration from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and experience the revitalized course, enjoy food trucks, giveaways and live music beginning at 4 p.m. Visitors will also have the opportunity to sample the expanded food menu and full bar offerings while taking advantage of open play or booking a tee time to experience the newly reimagined course firsthand.

For more information, visit www.valorbluffs.com.