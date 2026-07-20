GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Chronic Allergic Cough Program.

Helena, Montana, 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its dedicated Chronic Allergic Cough Program – a virtual care initiative providing evidence-based evaluation, personalized treatment planning, and ongoing management for individuals suffering from persistent cough lasting eight weeks or longer. The program is delivered through GoTo Telemed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant platform by a network of allergists, pulmonologists, and otolaryngologists.

Chronic cough affects millions of Americans and is one of the most common reasons for referral to allergy specialists. Allergic coughs are typically dry, persistent, and triggered by allergens such as dust mites, pollen, mold, and pet dander. Unlike cold-related coughs, an allergic cough rarely causes fever or fatigue – symptoms typically flare up only in specific environments. The most common causes of chronic cough are postnasal drainage, asthma, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), with allergic rhinitis and sinus infections frequently contributing to postnasal drainage.

“A chronic cough that won’t go away is not just an annoyance – it can significantly impair quality of life, disrupt sleep, and indicate an underlying condition that requires expert evaluation,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Chronic Allergic Cough Program connects patients with board-certified specialists who can identify the root cause – whether allergic rhinitis, cough-variant asthma, or cough hypersensitivity – and develop a personalized treatment plan. Through telehealth, we eliminate the barriers of long wait times and geographic distance that have kept millions from receiving the expert care they need.”

Comprehensive Virtual Chronic Cough Services

Service Component Description Virtual Specialist Consultation Secure video evaluations with allergists, pulmonologists, or ENT specialists to assess cough history, triggers, and associated symptoms Allergen Identification Guided history and, when indicated, coordination with local laboratories for allergy testing to identify specific triggers Personalized Treatment Planning Individualized regimens including antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids, inhaled corticosteroids, and allergen avoidance strategies Remote Symptom Monitoring Digital cough tracking tools validated in clinical research for objective measurement of cough frequency and treatment response Cough Hypersensitivity Assessment Evaluation for cough reflex hypersensitivity, a key treatable trait in chronic cough Integrated Care Coordination Warm handoffs to pulmonary, gastroenterology (for GERD), and allergy-immunology specialists as indicated

The Telehealth Advantage for Chronic Cough Management

Telemedicine has become an established component of allergy practice, improving timely access to specialists and facilitating follow-up for chronic conditions. Digital health tools enable remote monitoring of cough frequency and severity, providing objective data to guide treatment decisions. The chronic cough management approach now emphasizes a multidisciplinary, tiered care strategy that improves diagnostic accuracy and personalizes therapy.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Chronic Allergic Cough Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self-refer or be referred by their primary care provider. Most major insurance plans are accepted.

Allergists, pulmonologists, and otolaryngologists interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

About GoTo Telemed

GoTo Telemed is a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem connecting over 10 million patients with licensed healthcare professionals across allergy, pulmonary, and wellness specialties. The company’s platform consolidates secure HIPAA-compliant video conferencing, electronic health records, revenue cycle management, remote monitoring, and collaborative provider networks into a single, unified solution. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, GoTo Telemed is dedicated to eliminating administrative burden, geographic barriers, and care fragmentation – delivering accessible, coordinated, patient-centered healthcare for all Americans.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660