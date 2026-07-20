Navore Market & YMCA Partner to Launch New Community Aggregation Hub

SAN DIEGO, USA, 2026-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Navore Market, a U.S. Department of Agriculture backed San Diego–based online platform dedicated to connecting local farmers and producers directly with San Diegans to build a more sustainable and community-rooted food system, expands its county-wide aggregation hub program in partnership with YMCA of San Diego County. The new hub will launch July 12, 2026 at Mission Valley YMCA located at 5505 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92110 and will operate every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Mission Valley hub will serve as Navore’s second centralized community pickup location since the rollout of its aggregation hub program in La Jolla earlier this year. The new hub will make fresh, local food more accessible to residents and local organizations, including YMCA members and non-members. The initiative is supported by funding from the USDA Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP), committed to strengthening local and regional food systems by supporting local projects that develop, coordinate and expand local food businesses.

“Partnering with the YMCA to bring this hub to Mission Valley is a milestone for Navore and for San Diego’s local food community,” said Caroline Driehaus, Founder and CEO of Navore Market. “With USDA support, we’re making it easier than ever for San Diegans to access fresh, locally grown food in their neighborhood while creating real opportunities for the farmers and producers who grow it here locally.”

Aggregation hubs provide local farmers and producers with a cost-effective way to expand pickup options by delivering customer orders to a centralized Navore hub for convenient community pickup.

To celebrate the launch, Navore will donate 300 locally grown oranges weekly to benefit the Mission Valley YMCA summer youth camps, putting fresh, local produce directly into the hands of San Diego’s next generation. The donation supports the YMCA’s mission to nurture a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

“Healthy communities are built through strong partnerships,” said Rob Sauvajot, Regional Executive Director of the Mission Valley YMCA. “By bringing locally grown food to the Mission Valley YMCA and donating fresh oranges each week to our summer camp participants, Navore Market is investing in the health of children, supporting local farmers and making nutritious food more accessible for everyone.”

To place an order, go to NavoreMarket.com, search for Mission Valley YMCA (Navore Aggregation Hub) on the map, and shop from the producers available at that pickup location.

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Navore Market is the first online marketplace that provides access to shop local food grown by local farmers and producers in San Diego County. We capture the charm and connection of a farmers market or a rustic farm stand, wherever you are. Shop local at NavoreMarket.com