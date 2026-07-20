MKS Disability Services Expands NDIS Disability Services Provider Melbourne

Melbourne, VIC – July 18, 2026 –

MKS Disability Services is proud to share good news. The team has expanded its NDIS disability support services across Melbourne. This means more people can get the support they need. People can now get safe, caring, and trusted disability services closer to home.

MKS Disability Services is a trusted NDIS Disability Services Provider in Melbourne. The team helps people with disabilities live with more choice, confidence, and independence. Every person is different. That is why every support plan is made to match the person’s needs, goals, and daily life.

“Our goal is simple,” said a spokesperson for MKS Disability Services. “We want every person to feel safe, respected, and supported. We are here to help people live the life they choose.”

The team now offers more NDIS disability support services across Melbourne. These services include:

Disability Support Services

Professional Disability Care

NDIS Support Coordination

In-Home Disability Care

Personal Care Assistance

Community Nursing Care

Disability Accommodation

NDIS Home Modifications

Household Task Services

Disability Transport Services

NDIS Transport Assistance

Daily Living Skills Support

Social and Community Participation

Employment and Life Skills Support

Friendly and trained disability support workers help people every day. They help at home and in the community. They also work with families, carers, and support coordinators. This helps every participant get the right support at the right time.

The team can help with many daily tasks. This may include personal care, meal preparation, household tasks, travel support, community activities, and transport. The goal is to make daily life easier and help people become more independent.

MKS Disability Services proudly supports NDIS participants across Melbourne and nearby suburbs. The team believes everyone should have access to quality disability care. Good support can help people build skills, make friends, join community activities, and reach their personal goals.

The team listens first. Then they build a support plan that works for each person. They believe every person should be treated with kindness, respect, and dignity. This person-centred approach helps participants feel happy, safe, and confident.

About MKS Disability Services

MKS Disability Services is a trusted NDIS disability service provider in Melbourne, Victoria. The team provides high-quality disability care for children and adults. The goal is to help every NDIS participant enjoy a better quality of life and live with greater independence.

Media Contact

Phone: 0421180750

Email: mks.disabilityservices@hotmail.com

Website:https://mksdisabilityservices.com.au/locations/st-albans-vic/