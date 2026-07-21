Nuclear Medicine Market Revenue Forecast 2033

The global Nuclear Medicine Market was valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 24.1 billion in 2026 to USD 38.2 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2033. North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 42.8% in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing investments in radiopharmaceutical research.

The market is experiencing sustained growth due to the expanding use of precision diagnostics and targeted radionuclide therapies for cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological diseases, and other chronic conditions. Nuclear medicine combines molecular imaging with targeted therapeutic approaches, enabling clinicians to diagnose diseases at earlier stages and deliver personalized treatment while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. As healthcare systems increasingly shift toward precision medicine and value-based care, nuclear medicine continues to gain importance in modern clinical practice.

The rising global burden of cancer remains one of the primary growth drivers for the industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths were recorded worldwide in 2022, while nearly 53.5 million people were living within five years of a cancer diagnosis. Nuclear medicine plays a critical role in oncology by enabling highly targeted imaging and radioligand therapies that deliver radioactive isotopes directly to cancer cells, improving treatment precision while reducing systemic toxicity and adverse side effects. The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, lymphoma, and metastatic cancers is expected to further accelerate demand for advanced nuclear medicine procedures.

Rapid advancements in radiopharmaceutical development are also reshaping the competitive landscape. A robust clinical pipeline featuring products such as Betalutin, Yttrium-90 microspheres, PNT2003, and 177Lu-PNT2002 highlights the industry’s strong innovation momentum. In December 2023, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and POINT Biopharma Global Inc. announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 SPLASH study, evaluating 177Lu-PNT2002, a PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Such advancements are strengthening confidence in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies and encouraging greater investment across pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

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Technological innovation is further transforming nuclear medicine through the integration of advanced imaging systems such as Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), hybrid PET/CT, PET/MRI platforms, AI-assisted image reconstruction, and quantitative imaging analytics. These technologies improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce scan times, optimize radiation doses, and enhance workflow efficiency. Artificial intelligence is also emerging as a valuable tool for image interpretation, lesion detection, workflow automation, and treatment planning, supporting broader adoption of nuclear medicine across healthcare systems.

Government initiatives and favorable reimbursement policies continue to strengthen market expansion. In the United States, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) introduced an additional reimbursement for Tc-99m produced from non-highly enriched uranium (HEU), encouraging wider adoption of safer radiopharmaceutical production methods while improving patient access to essential diagnostic imaging procedures. Similar investments in domestic radioisotope production, nuclear reactor modernization, and supply chain resilience are expected to support long-term market stability as global demand for medical isotopes continues to rise.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By product: The diagnostic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.8% in 2025 and is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of PET and SPECT imaging technologies, coupled with growing demand for early disease detection, continues to drive segment expansion.

The diagnostic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.8% in 2025 and is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of PET and SPECT imaging technologies, coupled with growing demand for early disease detection, continues to drive segment expansion. By application: The urology segment held the largest market share of 23.6% in 2025. Rising incidence of prostate cancer and growing adoption of PSMA-targeted imaging and radioligand therapies are significantly supporting market growth. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, approximately 1.47 million new prostate cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2022.

The urology segment held the largest market share of 23.6% in 2025. Rising incidence of prostate cancer and growing adoption of PSMA-targeted imaging and radioligand therapies are significantly supporting market growth. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, approximately 1.47 million new prostate cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2022. By end use: The hospitals segment dominated the market with a 57.0% revenue share in 2025. Hospitals remain the primary centers for nuclear medicine diagnostics and therapeutic procedures due to their advanced imaging infrastructure, multidisciplinary oncology teams, and access to newly approved radiopharmaceutical therapies such as Pluvicto and Lutathera.

Regional Highlights

Largest regional market: North America (42.8% revenue share, 2025)

North America (42.8% revenue share, 2025) Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific (highest CAGR, 2026-2033)

Asia Pacific (highest CAGR, 2026-2033) By country: The U.S. held the largest regional market share in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 21.3 Billion

USD 21.3 Billion Estimated Market Size (2026): USD 24.1 Billion

USD 24.1 Billion Projected Market Size (2033): USD 38.2 Billion

USD 38.2 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 6.8%

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Growing investments in theranostics—the combination of diagnostic imaging and targeted radionuclide therapy—are creating significant opportunities for market expansion. Theranostic approaches enable clinicians to identify suitable patients through molecular imaging before administering personalized radiopharmaceutical treatments, improving treatment efficacy while minimizing unnecessary interventions. This integrated approach is rapidly gaining traction in oncology and is expected to become a cornerstone of personalized cancer care.

The market is also benefiting from increasing investments in radioisotope production infrastructure, cyclotron facilities, and regional radiopharmacy networks to address global isotope supply challenges. Furthermore, advances in automation, radiochemistry, and isotope logistics are improving the reliability and scalability of radiopharmaceutical manufacturing. Although the industry experienced moderate disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, nuclear reactors remained operational in many countries due to their designation as essential infrastructure, ensuring continuity in radioisotope production and supply.

Key Nuclear Medicine Company Insights

Leading companies operating in the nuclear medicine market continue to expand their product portfolios through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, manufacturing expansion, and investments in next-generation radiopharmaceutical development. Market participants are focusing on expanding production capacity, strengthening isotope supply chains, accelerating clinical trials, and commercializing novel targeted radionuclide therapies to address growing global demand.

Companies are also investing in AI-enabled imaging platforms, advanced molecular imaging agents, and precision oncology solutions to improve diagnostic performance and therapeutic outcomes. Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutions, and healthcare providers are expected to accelerate innovation across both diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine segments.

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Key Nuclear Medicine Companies

The following companies are among the leading participants in the global nuclear medicine market:

GE Healthcare

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Nordion (Canada), Inc.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Institute for Radioelements (IRE)

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO)

Eczacıbaşı-Monrol

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler

Mallinckrodt

Cardinal Health

Conclusion

The nuclear medicine market is poised for steady growth as precision diagnostics and targeted radionuclide therapies become increasingly central to modern healthcare. Rising cancer incidence, continuous innovation in radiopharmaceutical development, expanding clinical applications, and supportive reimbursement policies are driving widespread adoption across hospitals and specialty care centers. With ongoing advancements in theranostics, AI-assisted imaging, molecular diagnostics, and isotope production technologies, nuclear medicine is expected to play an increasingly vital role in personalized medicine, enabling earlier disease detection, more effective treatments, and improved patient outcomes worldwide.

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